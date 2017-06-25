Sounders FC 2 Falls 4-3 on the Road to Orange County

News Release

IRVINE, CALIF. - Despite three goals in the second half, Seattle Sounders FC 2 (6-7-2, 20 points) came up short in a 4-3 defeat to Orange County SC (4-4-1, 13 points) at Orange County Great Park on Saturday evening. After falling in a 3-0 hole in the first 25 minutes, S2 recorded second-half tallies from Brian Nana-Sinkam, Zach Mathers and Charles Renken, but Orange County netted the winner in the 80th minute. The Rave Green, now tied for fifth place in the Western Conference, are set to visit Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, July 1 (3:00 p.m. PT / Live-Streamed on SoundersFC.com).

The host side scored early and often, beginning with a penalty-kick goal in the 10th minute. After Nana-Sinkam was whistled for a foul in the area, Roy Meeus slotted in a goal to the right side of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Orange County SC extended its lead to 2-0 in the 18th minute on an own goal by S2 defender Christian Koontz. In his first USL appearance, Koontz attempted to clear a free-kick service away from a dangerous spot in front of the goal, but the Sounders FC Academy defender mishit it into Miller's net.

In the 25th minute, Orange County netted its third goal of the evening with a goal by Carlos Alvarez. Amirgy Pineda sliced Seattle's defense with a through-ball into the area, where Alvarez pushed his shot past Miller.

Seattle earned one back in the opening moments of the second half on a goal by Nana-Sinkam. Mathers delivered a corner kick directly in front of net, where Nana-Sinkam drove a leaping header into the ground. The ball took a forceful bounce and snuck into the top left corner of the net for the defender's third goal of the campaign.

In the 72nd minute, S2 closed the gap to 3-2 with a penalty-kick goal after forward Irvin Parra drew a foul in the 18-yard-box. Mathers drilled the ensuing attempt from the spot for his fifth goal of the season, which ties Parra for the team lead.

Orange County SC halted S2's second-half comeback due to a goal in the 80th minute. After receiving a soft pass from Carlos Alvarez, an unmarked Gustavo Villalobos sent a composed left-footed shot past Miller and into the back of the net.

Charles Renken gave S2 another glimmer of hope with a goal in the 86th minute. The winger scored his first goal of the campaign when he gathered a mis-clearance at the top of the area and rifled a shot into the upper left corner of the net.

Renken's goal was the last score of the match, though, as Orange County held on for the 4-3 victory. S2 returns to action with a Cascadia clash at Whitecaps FC 2 next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. PT.

