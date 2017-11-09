Soundbytes: Ike Opara Named MLS Defender of the Year

November 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Sporting Kansas City
News Release
Earlier today, Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara was named MLS Defender of the Year! Opara had a terrific season for the club, finishing the 2017 campaign with five goals and a career-high 36 appearances in all competitions. Sporting KC posted a 0.72 goals against average and 14 clean sheets in the matches he played.
Opara is the fourth Sporting KC player to receive the award alongside his current manager Peter Vermes (2000), Sporting KC legend Jimmy Conrad (2005) and current teammate Matt Besler (2012). Sporting KC is the only team to have four different players selected Defender of the Year in the league's 22-year history.
