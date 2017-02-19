Sound Tigers Surge Past Hershey, 5-1
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.- The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (33-16-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, won their seventh straight game on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over the Hershey Bears (26-16-8-3) at Webster Bank Arena.
Between the pipes, Jaroslav Halak (13-1-2) earned his 12th straight win, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced on the afternoon. Offensively, Josh Ho-Sang tallied his eighth point (three goals, five assists) on the weekend and Carter Verhaeghe extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-best five games. Travis St. Denis, Bracken Kearns and Kyle Burroughs also found the back of the net in the victory.
The Sound Tigers have now won 10 of their last 11 games at Webster Bank Arena and 15 of their last 16 overall.
The Sound Tigers opened the scoring at 5:44 of the first period when St. Denis recorded his ninth goal of the season. With the "Quinnipiac line" on the ice for Bridgeport, Connor Jones slid a diagonal pass to St. Denis at the blue line. From there, the rookie forward skated into the Hershey zone and to the bottom of the left circle, where he wristed a shot over Vitek Vanecek's;
