Sound Tigers Seek Separation in Playoff Race this Weekend

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





Fri, Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. @ Providence Bruins

Sat, Feb. 11 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins

Sun, Feb. 12 3 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (February 10, 20 17 ) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (27-16-1-1) partake in a three-game series this weekend with an opportunity to make a strong impact on the Atlantic Division's playoff picture. The Sound Tigers will battle the two teams closest to them in the standings, facing the Providence Bruins (27-12-5-3) in a home-and-home series tonight and tomorrow, before concluding the weekend against the Hershey Bears (24-13-7-3) on Sunday. Bridgeport has won nine of its last 10 games and now sits fourth in the Atlantic Division, trailing third-place Providence by just six points. Last time out, Ryan Pulock scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Bridgeport topped the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, on Tuesday. Jesse Graham and Ross Johnston also found the back of the net, while Colin Markison racked up two assists. Between the pipes, Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves for his seventh straight victory.

PINK IN THE RINK

The Sound Tigers will honor and pay tribute to those affected by breast cancer at tomorrow's game against Providence. Many breast cancer survivors will be recognized throughout the night and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Pink in the Rink rally towel. In addition, a special wine tasting event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena, benefiting the American Cancer Society and Cancer Couch Foundation. The pre-game event includes access to the tasting party, a ticket to the game and a souvenir Sound Tigers tasting glass. Players and their families will also be putting together baskets to raffle off on the concourse with proceeds going back those charities. Click here for more information . Doors open at 6 p.m.

SOUND TIGERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the fifth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bruins this season, and the third of six matchups in Rhode Island's capital. Bridgeport leads the series 3-1-0-0, including a 1-0 overtime victory in their last tilt on Jan. 25. Ryan Pulock scored the game's only goal at 4:38 of the extra session, while Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves for the shutout. The Bruins only win came at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Dec. 16 when Providence rallied from a two-goal deficit in the final five minutes for a 3-2 victory.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Kevin Dean's club has won back-to-back games and is coming off a 4-1 win at Albany on Tuesday. Alex Grant, Anton Blidh, Jordan Szwarz and Peter Mueller all scored, while Colby Cave notched two assists. Overall, Providence is just two points behind the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for second place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. First-year forward Peter Cehlarik leads the club with 18 goals (second among AHL rookies), but he was recalled by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. However, Alex Grant (tied for sixth among league defensemen with 30 points) and Jake DeBrusk (leads all rookies with 126 shots) will both play this weekend. In addition, Malcolm Subban is 16th in the AHL with a 2.59 goal-against-average in net.

SOUND TIGERS VS. BEARS

Sunday's matinee contest will mark the fourth of eight meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bears this season, and the first of fourth matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Hershey leads the series 2-0-1-0, recording at least one point in each of the first three meetings. In their last head-to-head tilt, the Bears scored four times in the third period, and four times on the power play overall, en route to a 6-2 win at the GIANT Center on Dec. 30. Bridgeport's only win came in a shootout on Nov. 12.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears have certainly sorted things out after dropping six of their first seven games of 2017. Hershey enters the weekend on a four-game win streak and a six-game point streak, including a 3-2 win against the St. John's IceCaps last Sunday. Chris Bourque scored his 14th goal of the season and is now tied for sixth in the AHL's scoring race with 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists), while teammate Travis Boyd is tied for 10th with 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists). The Bears open a three-game series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday before hosting the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday. Then it's off to Bridgeport for Sunday's matinee contest.

INSTA-GRAHAM

Third-year defenseman Jesse Graham was reassigned from Missouri (ECHL) by the New York Islanders on Monday and came out firing in his return to the Sound Tigers' lineup. He scored the first goal of Tuesday's win just 2:16 into the first period, extending his AHL point streak to a team-best five games (since Nov. 29, 2016). Graham has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games with Bridgeport this season.

MR. GAME WINNER

New York Islanders prospect Ryan Pulock has scored the game-winning goal in three of Bridgeport's last six contests, including the deciding tally in both victories last weekend. The 22-year-old is now tied for third among AHL defensemen in game-winners (3) and leads all Sound Tigers' defensemen with nine tallies this season. Pulock's two-goal performance on Tuesday was his first since November of 2014.

MAKE IT OR BREAK IT?

With each divisional matchup essentially a four-point swing, the Sound Tigers have a golden opportunity to pass the Bruins, and pull away from both them and Hershey, this month. Six of Bridgeport's eight remaining games in February are against those two teams, as well as seven of their next 12.

COMMANDING THE CREASE

Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak has started seven of Bridgeport's last nine games dating back to Jan. 20. During that span, the 31-year-old is 7-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against-average and .927 save percentage. Halak, a 2015 NHL All-Star, has also allowed just two goals or less in four of his last five starts.

QUICK HITS

Devon Toews is tied for the league lead among rookies with 24 assists and also tied for 11th among AHL defensemen with 28 points... Kyle Burroughs will play his 100th pro game tomorrow against the Bruins... Carter Verhaeghe was reassigned from Missouri (ECHL) by the New York Islanders on Wednesday - He notched 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in just 16 games with the Mavericks and was named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29, recording three goals, five assists and a plus-five rating in three games during that span.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (24-18-10): Next at Ottawa - Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (21-19-2-5): Next at Tulsa - Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

