Sound Tigers Ring in 2017 against Albany

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-13-0-0) open a new calendar year this afternoon with their first trip to the Times Union Center this season, facing the Albany Devils (18-13-0-1) at 3 p.m. The Sound Tigers have drifted nine points outside of a playoff spot (fifth in the Atlantic Division) following a 6-2 loss to the Hershey Bears on Friday. Steve Bernier logged his team-leading 10th goal of the season and Scott Mayfield also contributed with a tally, but the Bears answered with four goals in the third period and four on the power play. Bridgeport hasn't won in regulation since Dec. 3rd and is currently on a three-game slide away from Webster Bank Arena.

TIGERS VS. DEVILS

Today's game marks the third of six meetings between the Sound Tigers and Devils this season, and the first of three matchups in New York. Bridgeport is 2-0-0-0 against Albany this season after a pair of home wins in November. In their last tilt on Nov. 29th, Steve Bernier, Jesse Graham, Ben Holmstrom and Josh Winquist all found the back of the net, and Jon Landry scored the only goal of a three-round shootout, helping the Sound Tigers to a 5-4, come-from-behind win. Defenseman Devon Toews leads Bridgeport against Albany with four points this season (four assists).

VIEW FROM ALBANY

The Devils earned their second straight win last night with a 3-1 victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack on the road. Blake Pietila scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and Jan Mandat and Ben Sexton also chipped in, while Ken Appleby (7-4-0) made 24 saves on 25 shots. Appleby has been one of the league's top goaltenders in the first half of the season, currently ranking third with a 1.83 goals-against-average and tied for fourth with a .929 save percentage. On the offensive side, forward John Quenneville sits fourth among AHL rookies with 10 goals and 25 points this season. The Devils are second in the North Division with 37 points in 32 games, three behind the first-place Toronto Marlies.

SEEKING 200

Veteran center Bracken Kearns scored his 199th professional tally on Wednesday with a third-period goal against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Kearns is second on the Sound Tigers with nine goals and paces the club with 23 points. The 35-year-old led Bridgeport last season in goals (23), assists (30) and points (53). He has played 787 pro games since his debut with the Toledo Storm (ECHL) in 2005.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Sound Tigers shuffled their roster on Saturday with four transactions, including the additions of goaltender Jaroslav Halak and defenseman Adam Pelech from the New York Islanders. A veteran of 388 regular-season games in the National Hockey League, Halak was named to the 2015 NHL All-Star Game in his first season with the Islanders and set New York's all-time single-season wins record (38) in 2014-15. He also backstopped Team Europe to a runner-up finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Pelech has played nine games with the Islanders this season and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 22nd at Anaheim. Neither player will be in the lineup tonight, but could play on Wednesday at Springfield. In addition, forward Carter Verhaeghe and defenseman Jesse Graham were both reassigned to the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL). The latter notched an assist in last night's win against the Quad City Mallards.

A PROUD COACH/FATHER

Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson's oldest son, Tage, had one memorable 2016. In June, he was selected 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Then on Dec. 5th, the University of Connecticut forward was named to Team USA's World Juniors roster. He went on to record two assists in their 6-1 win over Latvia last Monday, followed by a highlight-reel goal from the doorstep in Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Slovakia. Thompson and Team USA defeated Canada, 3-1, on Saturday to finish atop its preliminary round group for the first time since 2011.

QUICK HITS

Ryan Pulock is on a season-best four-game point streak dating back to Dec. 17th (three goals, one assist)... Devon Toews is third among AHL rookies with 18 assists and tied for seventh with 22 points... By playing in today's game, Scott Mayfield will surpass Rob Collins (2003-06) for ninth on the Sound Tigers all-time games played list (221 appearances).

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (15-15-6): Next at Colorado - Friday, 9 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (12-15-1-4): Next vs. Wichita - Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

