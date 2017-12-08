Sound Tigers Recall Turcotte; Cullity Loaned to Worcester

News Release

SOUND TIGERS RECALL TURCOTTE; CULLITY LOANED TO WORCESTERTurcotte recorded four assists and 90 penalty minutes in 16 ECHL games

this season BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today forward Yanick Turcotte has been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers H.C. In addition, defenseman Patrick Cullity has been loaned to Worcester.

Turcotte, 21, collected four assists and a team-leading 90 penalty minutes in 16 games with the Railers H.C. this season. The first-year forward signed an American Hockey League contract with the Sound Tigers on Oct. 4.

A native of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Quebec, Turcotte played each of the last four seasons with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 212 career games, he recorded 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and 335 penalty minutes. Turcotte earned a career-high four goals, 11 assists and 15 points last season, as well as a career-high 135 penalty minutes in 2014-15. The 6'0, 207-pound winger also served as an alternate captain each of the last two seasons with the Remparts.

Cullity, 30, registered five assists and 52 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Sound Tigers last season. He also ranked third on the team in penalty kill time, but has not made an appearance with Bridgeport in 2017-18.

A Boston native, Cullity has recorded 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 145 AHL games between the Sound Tigers, Syracuse Crunch, Abbotsford Heat, Springfield Falcons and St. John's IceCaps. He also boasts 87 points (14 goals, 73 assists) in 295 ECHL contests with the South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, Idaho Steelheads and Mavericks.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 200-pound defenseman played four seasons at the University of Vermont, collecting 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 145 games with the Catamounts.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action this Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. It will mark the third of 10 meetings between the clubs in 2017-18. Fans can follow all of the live action on the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

