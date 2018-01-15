Sound Tigers Recall Jones, Cornell from ECHL

News Release

Carolina BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Sunday that forward Kellen Jones (pictured) and defenseman Mike Cornell have been recalled from the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

Jones, 27, is fourth on the Railers in scoring this season with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 34 games and has notched a point in eight of his last 10 contests. He spent all of last season with the Sound Tigers and earned AHL career highs in goals (six) and points (15) in 58 games. The Trail, B.C. native has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 144 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Utica Comets, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons.

Prior to turning pro, Jones played four seasons at Quinnipiac University and notched 127 points (53 goals, 74 assists) in 158 games with the Bobcats. He served as alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons and played all four years with his twin brother and current Sound Tigers forward, Connor. The two brothers have also spent the majority of their professional careers together, including last season in Bridgeport.

Kellen was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round (#202) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Cornell, 29, played one game with the Sound Tigers this season and helped Bridgeport earn a point in an overtime loss against the Rochester Americans on Jan. 5. He also recorded 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 29 games with the Railers and leads all Worcester defensemen in assists. Cornell is third on the team overall in assists and tied for fifth in scoring.

A native of Franklin, Mass., Cornell played 35 games with Bridgeport during the 2013-14 season and recorded four goals and six assists. He has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 131 career AHL contests with the Sound Tigers, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Falcons.

In addition, the fifth-year blue-liner has logged 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 96 career ECHL games with the Railers and Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, the 5'11, 190-pound skater played four seasons at the University of Maine and served as team captain during his senior campaign in 2012-13. Cornell produced 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 130 games with the Black Bears.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to North Carolina next week to face the Charlotte Checkers in a pair of games at Bojangles Coliseum. The first of two matchups takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

