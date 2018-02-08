Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today forward Matt Gaudreau has been recalled from the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

Gaudreau, 23, recorded one assist in five games with the Sound Tigers to begin the season, including his professional debut on Oct. 7, 2017 against the Binghamton Devils. In addition, the Carney's Point Township, N.J. native played 24 games with Worcester this season and ranked sixth on the team in scoring with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and a plus-seven rating. Gaudreau is also tied for fifth on the Railers in goals.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'9, 150-pound forward completed a four-year career at Boston College last March, posting career highs in goals (8), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games as a senior. He ranked second on the Eagles in scoring and led the team in assists. Overall, Gaudreau recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 career contests with Boston College.

Gaudreau also played two seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2011-13. He notched 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 106 games.

He is the younger brother of Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, who also played at Boston College.

