Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester
February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today forward Matt Gaudreau has been recalled from the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.
Gaudreau, 23, recorded one assist in five games with the Sound Tigers to begin the season, including his professional debut on Oct. 7, 2017 against the Binghamton Devils. In addition, the Carney's Point Township, N.J. native played 24 games with Worcester this season and ranked sixth on the team in scoring with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and a plus-seven rating. Gaudreau is also tied for fifth on the Railers in goals.
Prior to turning pro, the 5'9, 150-pound forward completed a four-year career at Boston College last March, posting career highs in goals (8), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games as a senior. He ranked second on the Eagles in scoring and led the team in assists. Overall, Gaudreau recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 career contests with Boston College.
Gaudreau also played two seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2011-13. He notched 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 106 games.
He is the younger brother of Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, who also played at Boston College.
Pink in the Rink: The Sound Tigers return to action this Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins at Webster Bank Arena. The overall theme of Saturday's contest is much bigger than the game itself as Bridgeport will partner with the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative and celebrate Pink in the Rink, benefiting breast cancer awareness and research, with a pre-game wine tasting party. A special ticket package is available now through Friday at 3 p.m. that includes a seat at the game, access to the tasting party and a wine glass for $30. Click here for more information.
Lunchbox Giveaway: The first 2,500 kids, ages 14 and younger, will take home a Sound Tigers' lunchbox this Sunday against the Syracuse Crunch when doors open at 4 p.m., courtesy of the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The weekend finale will feature the first of two meetings between the Sound Tigers and Tampa Bay's affiliate, and the only matchup at Webster Bank Arena this season. Great seats are on sale now.
Don't Go It Alone: Whether it's a corporate outing, a fundraiser, or just friends getting together, a group outing with the Sound Tigers will guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with fast-paced action on the ice, great music, promotions and contests at an affordable price. The Sound Tigers have a variety of packages and promotional events to offer. Please call the team's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 for more information on the benefits of bringing your group to a future game!
