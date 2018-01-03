Sound Tigers Open Road Trip Tonight in Pennsylvania

News Release

SOUND TIGERS OPEN ROAD TRIP TONIGHT IN PENNSYLVANIABridgeport battles Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the third time this season

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (16-12-2-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, open a three-game, 1,103-mile road trip tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16-12-2-1) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Sound Tigers enter tonight's contest and the 2018 portion of their schedule on a three-game win streak following a 5-0 victory over the Binghamton Devils last Saturday. Josh Ho-Sang, Kyle Schempp, Ryan Bourque, Tanner Fritz and Travis St. Denis all found the back of the net, while Christopher Gibson (12-6-1) made 19 saves to record his second shutout of the year (sixth of his pro career). Bridgeport goes for its second four-game win streak of the season this evening.

TIGERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game marks the third of six meetings between the Sound Tigers and Penguins this season, but the first of three matchups in Pennsylvania. Each team has already picked up a win, with Bridgeport earning a 3-2 overtime victory in their last battle on Dec. 16. Devon Toews logged two points that night (one goal, one assist) and Sebastian Aho played hero with a power-play goal just 26 seconds into the extra session. Scott Eansor also scored on the man advantage and Christopher Gibson made 14 saves on 15 shots in 37:57 of relief work.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

Clark Donatelli's club is on a two-game win streak following a 2-1 overtime victory against the Hershey Bears last Saturday. Zach Aston-Reese scored in regulation for the second straight night and Dominik Simon collected the game-winner in overtime, while Anthony Peters made 20 saves on 21 shots. In addition, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned the victory without leading scorer Daniel Sprong, who was recalled by Pittsburgh earlier in the day. Sprong and Simon are both currently with Pittsburgh and will not be in the lineup tonight as the Penguins open a three-game homestand.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

After leading the Sound Tigers in scoring for most of the season, forward Tanner Fritz (who was fourth in the AHL with 35 points) earned his first NHL call-up on Monday and made his debut with the Islanders last night against Boston. But despite losing its top-line center, Bridgeport received Anthony Beauvillier from the Isles on Monday and the 20-year-old forward is expected to make his AHL debut tonight. Beauvillier recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in 31 games with New York this season after playing 66 NHL games last year. He will wear #50 for the Sound Tigers.

POWER UP

The Sound Tigers' power play has scored at least one goal in six straight games and eight of the team's last nine. That success has lifted Bridgeport to eighth in the AHL overall (19.9%) and fourth in the League at home (20.3%). The Sound Tigers are 11-for-41 (26.8%) on the power play since Dec. 9.

KILLIN' IT

While Bridgeport's power play has quickly become one of the best in the AHL, its penalty kill may be even better. The Sound Tigers have not allowed a power-play tally since Dec. 10 against Rochester and is currently 29 for its last 29 (over a seven game span) - the second longest streak in franchise history. Bridgeport's penalty kill is fourth in the AHL overall (87.1%) and third in the League on the road (90.5%). The Sound Tigers have not allowed a power-play goal on the road since Dec. 1 at Utica.

PROUDLY REPRESENTING TEAM USA

The U.S. Olympic roster was announced by USA Hockey on Monday, which includes the brothers of two current Sound Tigers: Stephen Gionta and Ryan Bourque. Gionta's older brother, Brian, was announced as team captain for next month's Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while Bourque's older brother, Chris, will also be on the team. Chris Bourque currently leads the American Hockey League with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 35 games with the Hershey Bears. He is eligible to play because he's on an AHL-only contract.

QUICK HITS

Christopher Gibson is 4-0-1 with a 1.30 goals-against-average over his last five appearances... Casey Bailey has earned three multi-point efforts in his last five games... Kyle Schempp notched his first AHL goal last Saturday against Binghamton... The Sound Tigers have scored at least five goals in nine games this season and their offense is up to ninth in the AHL (3.19 goals/game)... Devon Toews is fifth among AHL defensemen with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 30 games.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (20-16-4): Next at Philadelphia - Tomorrow, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (12-13-2-2): Next vs. Reading Royals - Tonight, 7:05 p.m.

