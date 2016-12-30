Sound Tigers Open Five-Game Road Trip in Hershey

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





DATE TIME OPPONENT FOLLOW

Wed, Dec. 30 7 p.m. @ Hershey Bears Watch/Listen - Twitter

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-12-0-0) wrap up their 2016 schedule tonight, and kick off a five-game road trip, with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears (17-6-5-2) at the GIANT Center. The Sound Tigers currently sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, seven points behind third-place Hershey, and are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory against Springfield on Wednesday. Travis St. Denis scored the winner at 3:24 of the extra frame, while Jon Landry, Ryan Pulock, Bracken Kearns and Josh Ho-Sang also found the back of the net. Between the pipes, Stephon Williams made 24 saves for his first win since Dec. 3rd. Bridgeport's road trip will span five cities over the course of 15 days, concluding Jan. 13th in Binghamton.

SEASON SERIES

Tonight's game marks the third of eight meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bears this season, and the third of four matchups in Chocolate Town. Each team has already earned a victory in the series, but Hershey has recorded three of its four possible points following a 4-3 shootout loss in their last tilt on Nov. 12th. Carter Verhaeghe, Steve Bernier and Scott Mayfield all scored in regulation for the Sound Tigers that night, while Andrew Rowe sealed it with the only goal in a three-round shootout. After tonight's game, Bridgeport won't return to the GIANT Center until Apr. 1st.

VIEW FROM CHOCOLATE TOWN

Troy Mann's club has registered points in three straight games and enters tonight's contest ranked third in the Atlantic Division, just a few percentage points ahead of Providence. Garrett Mitchell and Christian Thomas each scored in their last outing on Wednesday, but the Bears suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Syracuse Crunch, dropping Hershey to 1-7 beyond regulation. The Bears are led in scoring by forward Travis Boyd with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists), which also places him in a tie for sixth in the AHL. Mitchell leads the team with 14 goals, while goaltender Vitek Vanacek has been white-hot between the pipes, ranking sixth in the AHL with a 1.92 goals-against-average through 16 games.

SEEKING 200

Veteran center Bracken Kearns scored his 199th professional tally on Wednesday with a third-period goal against Springfield. Kearns is tied for the team-lead with nine goals this season and paces Bridgeport with 23 points. The 35-year-old led the Sound Tigers last season in goals (23), assists (30) and points (53). He has played 786 pro games since his debut with the Toledo Storm (ECHL) in 2005.

MR. GAME WINNER

Rookie forward Travis St. Denis helped the Sound Tigers remain perfect beyond regulation on Wednesday (8-0) when he notched the game-winning goal with a top-shelf shot on Springfield netminder Mike McKenna in overtime. It was St. Denis' sixth career tally and his third game-winner, which currently leads the Sound Tigers. All six of his goals have come in the month of December.

A PROUD COACH/FATHER

Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson's oldest son, Tage, has had one memorable 2016. In June, he was selected 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Then on Dec. 5th, the University of Connecticut forward was named to USA's World Junior roster. He went on to record two assists in their 6-1 win over Latvia on Monday, followed by a highlight-reel goal from the doorstep in Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Slovakia.

QUICK HITS

Tanner Fritz has scored in three of his last five games and has produced five points (three goals, two assists) during that span... Bridgeport is 6-0-0-0 this season when Fritz logs an assist... Stephon Williams is expected to start in goal tonight, marking his seventh appearance in the last eight games.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (14-15-6): Next at Winnipeg - Tomorrow, 8 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (11-14-1-4): Next at Quad City - Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.