Sound Tigers Look to Extend Win Streak this Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (30-16-1-1) are up against another three-game series this weekend, facing the Rochester Americans (20-27-0-2), Albany Devils (29-21-1-1) and Hershey Bears (25-14-8-3). Entering tonight's contest in Rochester (on MSG), the Sound Tigers have won four in a row and 12 of their last 13 games. Last time out, Carter Verhaehge scored twice and Tanner Fritz (one goal, one assist), Bracken Kearns (one goal, one assist) and Ryan Pulock (three assists) also logged multiple points in a 5-4 win against Hershey last Sunday. Between the pipes, Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves for his 10th straight victory, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins. Bridgeport is three points behind the third-place Providence Bruins and one point ahead of fifth-place Hershey in the Atlantic Division standings.

TIGERS VS. AMERKS

Tonight's contest marks the third of four meetings between the Sound Tigers and Americans this season, and the first of two matchups at Blue Cross Arena. Bridgeport leads the series 2-0-0-0 including a 3-2 victory in their last outing on Feb. 3, led by rookie forward Josh Ho-Sang's two points (one goal, one assist). The Amerks took the last meeting at Blue Cross Arena on Nov. 20, 2015, in which Ryan Strome and Jared Gomes scored for Bridgeport in a 3-2 overtime loss.

VIEW FROM ROCHESTER

The Amerks have lost back-to-back games and six of their last eight, returning to the basement of the North Division standings with 42 points in 49 games. In their last outing on Saturday, Nick Baptiste and Brady Austin each scored, but it wasn't enough in a 5-2 loss to Syracuse on the road. Cole Schneider also recorded two assists for the Amerks and is now tied for sixth in the AHL's point-scoring race with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists). In goal, All-Star netminder Linus Ullmark leads the league in saves (1,088) and minutes played (2,233:55).

TIGERS VS. DEVILS

Saturday's game will mark the fourth of six meetings between the Sound Tigers and Devils this season, and the second of three matchups in Albany. Bridgeport leads the series 2-1-0-0, but is coming off a 3-2 loss at Times Union Center on New Years Day. Vojtech Mozik led the way that afternoon with three points (one goal, two assists), while Steve Bernier and Andrew Rowe each scored third-period tallies for Bridgeport.

VIEW FROM ALBANY

The Devils have won three of their last four games including a 6-1 victory against the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, helping Albany become the first North Division team to hit the 60-point mark this season. However, the Devils still trail Syracuse by win percentage for the top spot in the North heading into this weekend's action. Rookie forward John Quenneville notched two points (one goal, one assist) on Wednesday and now leads the club with 24 assists and 35 points this season, which also places him fourth among AHL rookies. In addition, Ben Sexton scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season earlier this week, while goaltender Ken Appleby continues to lead Albany with 14 wins and a 2.42 goals-against-average, which places him 10th in the league. Albany hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday before facing Bridgeport on Saturday.

TIGERS VS. BEARS

Sunday's matinee contest will mark the fifth of eight meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bears this season, and the second of fourth matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Hershey leads the series 2-1-1-0, but Bridgeport earned a hard-fought, 5-4 win, in regulation last Sunday. It was their first win against Hershey at home since Dec. 7, 2013.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears have certainly sorted things out after dropping six of their first seven games of 2017. Hershey enters the weekend with four wins in its last five games and points in six of its last seven. However, the Bears' only regulation loss during that span was their 5-4 setback in Bridgeport last Sunday, in which Zach Sanford and Riley Barber each scored twice. Chris Bourque also notched three assists that afternoon and now leads the team with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists), which places him fifth in the AHL's scoring race as well. Travis Boyd (41 points) and Paul Carey (39 points) are also in the league's top 20 in scoring. Hershey travels to Providence for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday before heading to Webster Bank Arena on Sunday.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Sound Tigers return to the road this weekend with a pair of contests in New York; Rochester on Friday and Albany on Saturday. Bridgeport has won three straight games on the road and is also on a six-game point streak away from Webster Bank Arena. Although the Sound Tigers will play just four road games in February, 10 of their 15 contest during March will take place away from Bridgeport.

BROKEN RECORD

Jaroslav Halak's 10-game win streak is the longest in Sound Tigers' history, breaking Anders Nilsson's record of nine straight victories during the 2011-12 season. Halak is 10-0-0 since Jan. 20 with a 1.98 goals-against-average, .929 save percentage and two shutouts during that span. His 42-save shutout last Friday in Providence tied a career high for saves in an AHL appearance. In addition, the last time Halak won 11 straight games, he set a New York Islanders franchise record on Dec. 4, 2014.

PROPS TO PULOCK

Islanders prospect Ryan Pulock was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Monday after recording three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating in Bridgeport's four wins last week. The 22-year-old has now registered 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 14 games, and leads all Sound Tigers defensemen in goals (10) and points (22) this season. In addition, Pulock has the game-winning tally in three of Bridgeport's last five games.

QUICK HITS

With nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last six games, Tanner Fritz has moved into a tie for second in the Sound Tigers' scoring race... Bracken Kearns recorded a goal and two assists last week and currently sits at 496 professional points... Devon Toews is tied for second among AHL rookies with 24 assists and tied for 11th among league defensemen with 28 points.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (26-20-10): Next at New Jersey - Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (23-19-2-5): Next vs. Quad City - Saturday, 8:05 p.m. ET

