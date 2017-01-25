Sound Tigers Host Bruins Tonight

January 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





SOUND TIGERS HOST BRUINS TONIGHT

Bridgeport seeks fifth straight win with third-place Providence in town

DATE TIME OPPONENT FOLLOW

Wed, Jan. 25 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins Watch/Listen - Twitter

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 25, 20 17 ) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (22-15-1-1) have won four in a row and go for their season-best fifth straight victory tonight against the Providence Bruins (24-11-4-3) at Webster Bank Arena. It will be the second meeting between Bridgeport and Providence in the last 10 days. The Sound Tigers are coming off a 3-1 win against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, headlined by Josh Ho-Sang's first professional two-goal effort on his 21st birthday. Steve Bernier also recorded a late empty netter, while Stephon Williams made 29 saves en route to his second straight win. Tonight, the Sound Tigers seek their first five-game win streak since March 12-20.

SEASON SERIES

Tonight's game marks the fourth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bruins this season, and the second of six matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport leads the series 2-1-0-0 including a 5-3 win in their last tilt 10 days ago (Jan. 15). Tanner Fritz scored twice and 12 different players recorded a point for the Sound Tigers, holding former NHL goaltender Anton Khudobin to just 23 saves on 28 shots. The final eight meetings in the series will take place after Feb. 9.

HOCKEY HAPPY HOUR

All fans are encouraged to take advantage of several concession specials at tonight's game, including $1 hot dogs and $5 beers (for those 21 and older) at all first floor concession stands presented by Hummel Bros.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

After going 12-1-1-0 during the month of December, the Bruins have cooled off a bit since the calendar flipped, going 5-4-0-0 in January so far. Providence is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, in which rookie forward Peter Cehlarik led the way with a goal and an assist. However, Chris Brown scored twice for Hartford and Anton Khudobin was pulled after 19:56, allowing three goals on 13 shots. Khudobin has played six of eight games since being returned on loan from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 6. Meanwhile, Cehlarik is second among AHL rookies in goals (18) and tied for fourth in points (30). He is on a four-game point streak, with seven markers during that span (four goals, three assists).

FAMILIAR COMPANY

The Sound Tigers will face Atlantic Division foes in each of their next three games and eight of their next nine overall. Bridgeport is 14-12-0-1 against Atlantic Division opponents so far this season, but 8-4-0-0 against the three teams it will see this week: the Providence Bruins (2-1-0-0), Hartford Wolf Pack (3-1-0-0) and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-2-0-0).

OPEN SEASON

The Sound Tigers have killed 27 of their last 29 penalties since Jan. 4, a span of eight games. Bridgeport's penalty kill ranks 14th in the AHL overall (82.6-percent) and 11th on home ice (84.7-percent).

ROWE BOAT

Seventh-year forward Andrew Rowe recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in three games last week, and extended his point streak to an AHL career-high four contests. Following a three-point effort (one goal, two assists) on Friday, the Michigan native scored again on Saturday, and then celebrated his 29th birthday with an assist on Sunday afternoon. Rowe has 11 points in his last 11 games and ranks fifth on the Sound Tigers' roster with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) this season.

QUICK HITS

Bracken Kearns has scored seven goals in his last eight games and is tied for 13th in the AHL with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists)... Josh Winquist is on a four-game point/assist streak, dating back to Jan. 13... Brent Thompson (131) is two wins from tying Jack Capuano (133) for first on the Sound Tigers' all-time wins list for head coaches... Steve Bernier is fifth in the AHL with eight power-play goals... Stephon Williams is tied for seventh on the Sound Tigers' all-time games played list for goalies (49) and ninth on the all-time wins list (24).

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (20-17-9): Next vs. Montreal - Tomorrow, 7 p.m.

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (15-18-2-5): Next vs. Cincinnati - Tonight, 8:05 p.m.

