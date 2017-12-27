News Release

SOUND TIGERS HOST BEARS TONIGHT Bridgeport faces Hershey for the second time this season at 7 p.m. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (14-12-2-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, return from their holiday break this evening for a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Hershey Bears (14-15-0-3) at Webster Bank Arena. Last time out, the Sound Tigers scored at least five goals for the eighth time this season and defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-1, at the XL Center on Saturday. Devon Toews and Casey Bailey led the way with a goal and an assist each, while Michael Dal Colle also earned a multi-point effort with two helpers. Between the pipes, Christopher Gibson made 22 saves on 23 shots and tied Anders Nilsson for sixth place on the Sound Tigers' all-time wins list (35). Today is Gibson's 25th birthday and he is expected to play against the Bears.

ADDED VALUE

TIGERS VS. BEARS

Tonight's game marks the second of six matchups between the Sound Tigers and Bears this season, and the first of three contests at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against Hershey this year after rallying from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 shootout win on Nov. 26 in Chocolate Town. The game was also labeled the "Battle of the Bourques" as Ryan Bourque scored twice in regulation for Bridgeport, while his brother, Chris, netted two goals for Hershey. Bailey and Tanner Fritz each scored in the three-round shootout and Gibson made 33 saves on 35 shots for the Sound Tigers.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

Troy Mann's club is just 5-5-0-0 over its last 10 games and has dropped to seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 31 points in 32 games. Despite some recent struggles, the Bears are coming off of a 5-2 win against the Binghamton Devils at home last Saturday, in which Travis Boyd scored twice and Dustin Gazley and Riley Barber each logged one goal and an assist. Chris Bourque and former Sound Tigers captain Aaron Ness also contributed a pair of helpers in Hershey's final game before Christmas. Bourque continues to lead the team in goals (11), assists (24) and points (35), and the veteran forward is also tied for the League lead in scoring and ranks first in shots (103). However, Bourque hasn't scored since Dec. 9 and has just three points (three assists) in his last six games.

BAILEY BOUNCES UP SCORING CHART

Fourth-year forward Casey Bailey has been cool and consistent over the last six games, collecting four goals and three assists over that span and climbing to fifth on the Sound Tigers in scoring (16 points in 29 games). The Penn State University product has also improved to fourth on the team in goals and is tied for the team lead with four power-play goals this season. Bailey enters tonight's contest on a three-game point streak at home (two goals, two assists) and Bridgeport is 2-0-1 when he registers multiple points in a game.

TWO-WAY TALENT

Second-year defenseman Devon Toews recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season last Saturday, which also pushed him to second on the Sound Tigers in scoring with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 29 games. In addition, the New York Islanders prospect ranks third among AHL defensemen in goals, is tied for third among League blue-liners in points, and leads all defensemen in shots (95).

QUICK HITS

Tanner Fritz is tied for sixth in the AHL's scoring race with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) and also ranks fifth in the League in helpers... Sebastian Aho's nine goals are second among AHL defensemen and his four game-winning tallies are tied for second among League rookies... The Sound Tigers lead the Eastern Conference with 32.83 shots per game and rank second in the AHL in shots against (26.52)... Bridgeport has outshot its opponent in seven straight games.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (19-13-4): Next vs. Buffalo Sabres - Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (12-10-2-2): Next at Reading Royals - Tomorrow, 7 p.m. ET

