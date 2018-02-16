Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-20-5-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, travel up I-95 tonight to face the Providence Bruins (28-16-3-2) in a 7:05 p.m. matchup at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Bridgeport is 3-0-0-0 in Rhode Island this season and will look to continue that trend this evening as they hope to turn around a tough start to February. The Sound Tigers are on four-game slide (0-3-1-0), including a 5-0 setback to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday, and have dropped eight points behind the Charlotte Checkers for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, but have two games in hand.

TIGERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the eighth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bruins this season, and the fourth of six matchups at the "Dunk." Bridgeport is 5-2-0-0 against Providence this year and has won three of the last four contests, but the Sound Tigers suffered a 3-1 loss in their last tilt six days ago. Casey Bailey scored his 11th goal of the year and team-leading sixth on the power play (tied with Scott Eansor), but All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Bruins at Webster Bank Arena. Bailey leads all active goal-scorers in the season series with three against Providence.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Kevin Dean's club has points in three straight games (2-0-0-1) and ranks third in the Atlantic Division standings, seven points behind the second-place Lehigh Valley Phantoms with two games in hand. Last time out, Tommy Cross and Adam Payerl each scored against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday afternoon, but Penguins forward Jean-Sebastian Dea netted the only goal in a three-round shootout in a 3-2 loss at home. Zane McIntyre made 32 saves on 34 shots and continues to place inside the AHL's top 20 with a 2.58 goals-against-average. He is also tied for the league lead with four shutouts this season. On the offensive side, leading scorer Austin Czarnik (42 points) returns to the lineup this evening following a call-up with the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old, who is tied for eighth in the AHL's scoring race, was returned on loan Sunday afternoon.

GIONTA HITS 400

Veteran forward Stephen Gionta is expected to play his 400th AHL game tonight. The 34-year-old has earned 152 points (65 goals, 87 assists) in 399 AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Albany River Rats, Lowell Devils and Albany Devils since his debut on April 13, 2006. Prior to signing with the New York Islanders, he spent 10 seasons in the New Jersey Devils organization and helped the club to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2012. Gionta has 296 games of NHL experience under his belt with the Islanders and Devils. His older brother, Brian Gionta, currently serves as captain with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

BENOIT TO BRIDGEPORT

Two-time Calder Cup champion and former NHL defenseman Andre Benoit joined the Sound Tigers on Tuesday, loaned by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 34-year-old has played more than 180 NHL games with Buffalo, St. Louis, Ottawa and Colorado, and is a veteran of 422 AHL contests. He won the 2007 Calder Cup with the Hamilton Bulldogs (playing in front of Jaroslav Halak for much of the regular season) and the 2011 Calder Cup with the Binghamton Senators. Benoit earned five points (one goal, four assists) in 31 games with the Cleveland Monsters this season, but hasn't played since Jan. 7. He is expected to make his Sound Tigers debut tonight.

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport has allowed eight power-play goals in its last seven games, but the club's penalty kill is sixth in the AHL (85.3%)... Six of the Sound Tigers' next nine games will take place on the road... Bridgeport has outshot its opponents 195-125 during the month of February (six games), but is 1-4-1-0 over that stretch... The Sound Tigers are just 1-3-1-0 when recording 40 or more shots, including Tuesday's loss to Lehigh Valley (outshot the Phantoms 40-21)... Connor Jones played his 200th AHL game on Tuesday.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (28-25-6): Next at Carolina Hurricanes - Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (21-21-4-2): Next at Orlando Solar Bears - Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

