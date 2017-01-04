Sound Tigers Face T-Birds Tonight

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





DATE TIME OPPONENT FOLLOW

Sun, Jan. 4 7:05 p.m. @ Springfield Thunderbirds Watch/Listen - Twitter

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-14-0-0) continue a five-game road trip this evening with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (12-12-4-2) at the MassMutual Center. The Sound Tigers have not won on the road since Dec. 10th and will be looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss in their last outing against the Albany Devils. Steve Bernier and Andrew Rowe each scored and Bridgeport held Albany to a season-low 19 shots, but it wasn't enough in the New Year's Day setback. The Sound Tigers enter tonight's game four points ahead of Springfield in the Atlantic Division standings.

TIGERS VS. T-BIRDS

Tonight's game marks the sixth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and T-Birds this season, and the third of six matchups in Springfield, Mass. Bridgeport leads the series 3-2-0-0 following an overtime win at Webster Bank Arena one week ago. Five different Sound Tigers found the back of the net including Travis St. Denis' game-winner at 3:24 of the extra frame. Josh Ho-Sang (one goal, one assist) and Tanner Fritz (two assists) also had strong showings last Wednesday. Overall, Fritz leads Bridgeport against Springfield with five points (one goal, four assists) in five games. The Sound Tigers are 2-0-0-0 at the MassMutual Center this season.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Geordie Kinnear's club has notched points in two straight games and enters tonight's contest in sixth place in the Atlantic Division standings. The Thunderbirds earned a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack in their last outing on Friday, helped by Jared McCann's game-winning goal at 4:37 of the third period. Forward Chase Balisy, Springfield' leading scorer with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), was held quiet, but Tim Bozon tied himself for the team lead with his sixth goal of the season in the middle frame. The Thunderbirds have shown great parody offensively with nine players all recording at least four goals thus far. Between the pipes, Reto Berra is 12th in the AHL with a 2.25 goals-against-average and tied for second with three shutouts.

BERNIER BUILDS LEAD

With a power-play goal against his former team on Sunday, veteran winger Steve Bernier has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The 31-year-old now leads the Sound Tigers with 11 goals this season and six power-play tallies. Bernier is nine goals behind his professional career high that he set during his rookie season in 2005-06 with the AHL's Cleveland Barons.

PROMISING PROSPECT

New York Islanders prospect Ryan Pulock is on a career-best five-game point streak (three goals, two assists) dating back to Dec. 17th. Overall, the third-year defenseman ranks third among Sound Tigers' blue liners with eight points, despite playing just 13 games. Pulock has also played one game with the Islanders this season, Oct. 21st at Arizona.

ADDING REINFORCEMENTS

The Sound Tigers added a tremendous amount of National Hockey League experience last Saturday when goaltender Jaroslav Halak and defenseman Adam Pelech joined Bridgeport's roster from the New York Islanders. Halak, a veteran of 388 regular-season games in the NHL, was named to the 2015 NHL All-Star Game in his first season with the Islanders and set New York's all-time single-season wins record (38) in 2014-15. He also backstopped Team Europe to a runner-up finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The 31-year-old last played in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2007-08 season and set the club record with 11 all-time shutouts. Pelech played nine games with the Islanders this season and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 22nd at Anaheim. Both are expected to play in tonight's game.

QUICK HITS

Bracken Kearns is one goal shy of his 200th professional tally... The Sound Tigers have scored a power-play goal in four straight games for the first time this season... Devon Toews is third among AHL rookies with 18 assists and tied for seventh with 22 points... Jaroslav Halak's last AHL game was Feb. 24, 2008, a 14-save victory at Toronto.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (15-15-6): Next at Colorado, Friday, 9 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (12-15-1-4): Next vs. Wichita - Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.