Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend

SOUND TIGERS FACE T-BIRDS, AMERKS THIS WEEKENDBridgeport opens a two-game weekend series tonight in Springfield, Mass. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (12-8-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, have earned points in eight of their last nine games (6-1-1-1) as they gear up for two more contests this weekend. The Sound Tigers travel north and visit the MassMutual Center tonight for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (9-16-1-0) before returning to Webster Bank Arena on Sunday for a 3 p.m. puck drop against the Rochester Americans (13-5-3-2). Despite their recent success, the Sound Tigers are looking to snap a two-game slide following a 4-1 setback to the Providence Bruins last Sunday at home. Scott Eansor scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season and Kristers Gudlevskis made 23 saves on 26 shots, but Austin Czarnik netted two goals for the Bruins as Bridgeport suffered its first loss on a Sunday this year (4-1-0-0).

TIGERS VS. T-BIRDS

Tonight's contest marks the third of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and T-Birds this season, and the first of five games in Massachusetts. Bridgeport leads the series 2-0-0-0 following a pair of victories at Webster Bank Arena last month. Tanner Fritz recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in a 3-2 win on Nov. 4, before Devon Toews and Ross Johnston each scored in a 2-1 victory on Nov. 19. The latter was backstopped by Kristers Gudlevskis, who made 31 saves on 32 shots and came within four seconds of posting his second shutout of the season. The Sound Tigers went 4-1-0-1 at the MassMutual Center last year.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds have dropped three straight games and sit eighth in the Atlantic Division entering Saturday's contest with 19 points in 26 games. On Friday, Maxime Fortunus scored Springfield's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Rochester at home and Samuel Montembeault made 33 saves on 35 shots. Alexandre Grenier did not register a point for the T-Birds, but the sixth-year forward continues to lead the team in points (22) and assists (16), and is also tied for 11th in the AHL in scoring. Meanwhile, Anthony Greco leads the league with 86 shots. Springfield wraps up a short two-game homestand against the Sound Tigers.

TIGERS VS. AMERKS

Sunday's matinee contest will mark the first of four meetings between the Sound Tigers and Americans this season, and the first of two matchups at Webster Bank Arena. It will also be Bridgeport's fifth matchup against a North Division opponent this season. Last year, the Sound Tigers earned points in all four games they played against Rochester (3-0-1-0) and went 2-0-0-0 at home. Michael Dal Colle recorded two goals and five points in four appearances against the Amerks.

VIEW FROM ROCHESTER

Chris Taylor's club has won two straight games and is on a seven-game point streak (4-0-2-1) overall following a 2-1 win against Springfield on Friday. Seth Griffith and Kyle Criscuolo each found the back of the net and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as Rochester improved to 7-1-3-1 on the road this season, collecting points in 11 of 12 games. Rookie sensation C.J. Smith leads the club in goals (seven), assists (17) and points (24), and now ranks second among League rookies in helpers, points and shots (61). Smith is also tied for sixth among all scorers in the AHL. Between the pipes, Ullmark is tied for the League lead in wins (11), is second in saves (484) and third in minutes played (938). The Amerks conclude a four-game road trip on Sunday.

FRITZ ON FIRE

New York Islanders prospect Tanner Fritz has been white-hot through the first two months of his third professional campaign. The 26-year-old leads the Sound Tigers in points (24), assists (17) and multi-point games (eight), and has climbed to sixth in the AHL's scoring race. Fritz also ranks third on the team in plus-minus (+10) and is on a five-game point streak (three goals, eight assists) on the road, dating back to Nov. 5. There have only been six games overall this season that Fritz has not recorded a point.

MR. 500

Sound Tigers captain Ben Holmstrom is expected to play his 500th professional game this evening. The eighth-year forward has skated in every game for the Sound Tigers since Oct. 10, 2015 - the only player to do so. Holmstrom has played 492 AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Charlotte Checkers and Adirondack Phantoms (187 points), as well as seven NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2011-12. He was named Bridgeport's 12th captain in team history on Oct. 7, 2015. Speaking of milestones, Michael Dal Colle is expected to play his 100th pro game tonight and defenseman Devon Toews is slated to play his 100th pro game tomorrow against Rochester.

QUICK HITS

Christopher Gibson is on a five-game win streak and has backstopped a victory in eight of his last nine starts... Gibson is 13th in the AHL with a 2.47 goals-against-average... Sebastian Aho's seven goals are second among AHL defensemen and his 17 points are tied for fifth among blue-liners... Devon Toews is seventh among League defensemen with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and second in shots from the blue line (67)... The Sound Tigers lead the Eastern Conference with 32.73 shots per game and rank second in shots against (27.00).

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (16-9-3): Next at Boston Bruins - Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (8-8-2-1): Next at Brampton Beast - Tomorrow, 2 p.m. ET

Collect Them All: The first of four bobblehead giveaways this season will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Make sure to be there when doors open at 6 p.m. as the first 2,500 fans will receive a Christmas "Santa" version of the Sound Tigers' mascot, Storm, courtesy of Newtown Savings Bank. a7c49c4fbdf3d188be28e Tickets are available now. Other bobbleheads in this year's four-part series include Devon Toews (Jan. 20), former Sound Tiger and current New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (Feb. 25), and Connor Jones (Apr. 8).

