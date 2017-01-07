Sound Tigers Edge Wolf Pack 2-1

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





HARTFORD, Conn.- Bracken Kearns tipped in his team-leading 12th goal of the season and Michael Dal Colle also found the back of the net as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (18-14-0-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, edged the Hartford Wolf Pack (12-19-3-1) by a 2-1 final at the XL Center on Saturday.

With the victory, Bridgeport snapped its five-game losing streak on the road and 11-game winless in regulation drought overall that dated back to Dec. 3. It was also the 18th time this season the Sound Tigers have had a game decided by one goal (11-6-0-1).

Dal Colle put the Sound Tigers on top at 14:42 of the first period when he scored his first tally since Nov. 20, erasing a 17-game dry spell. Kane Lafranchse and Jon Landry teamed up to find Dal Colle on the left wing, where the rookie traveled to the circle and blew a snap shot past goaltender Brandon Halverson. It was Dal Colle's eighth goal this season.

Kearns doubled Bridgeport's lead and notched the eventual game-winner at 16:01 of the second period. Loic Leduc got a pass from Landry at the blue line and hammered a one-time shot on target that Kearns tipped past Halverson's glove. It was Leduc's first point of the season.

The Wolf Pack made things interesting just over two minutes later when Ryan Graves scored his fifth goal of the season. At the 18:04 mark, Graves corralled the puck and skated to the slot where he beat Halak low, glove side, on the forehand. It was also Graves' sixth point (one goal, five assists) in four games against the Sound Tigers.

More adversity followed when Halak was hit up high while making a standing save in the final minute of the second period. He exited the contest with 39 seconds left in the frame, giving way to Stephon Williams, who only had to make a pair of saves in the final 20:39. Bridgeport allowed a season-low two shots in the third period to preserve the win.

Halak (1-0-1) earned the victory with 14 saves in 38:59, while Halverson (3-5-0) turned back 28 shots in Hartford's loss. The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-8 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. It was the first time in six contests the Sound Tigers failed to score a power-play goal.

Bridgeport outshot Hartford 30-17, a season-low in shots against.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers conclude a five-game road trip next Friday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Binghamton Senators in Binghamton, N.Y. Fans can follow all of the live action online via AHLlive.com, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.