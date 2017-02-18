Sound Tigers Edge Devils For Sixth Straight Win

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





ALBANY, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (32-16-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored twice in the second period and held on late for a 3-2 win over the Albany Devils (30-22-1-1) at Times Union Center on Saturday afternoon.

It was Bridgeport's sixth straight win overall and the club's fifth straight on the road, helped by Carter Verhaeghe's fifth goal in four games and Josh Ho-Sang's second straight performance of three or more points. The Sound Tigers rookie now has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last two contests.

Landry opened the scoring at 8:35 of the first period with a slap shot from the left wing. Connor Jones created the attack when he found Josh Ho-Sang in the slot, and the latter skated with the puck before setting up Landry at the top of the left circle. The veteran defenseman gathered the pass and stepped into a slapper that sailed over Ken Appleby's glove for his third tally this season.

The Devils answered on the power play with Carter Camper's fourth of the season at 16:13. With Michael Dal Colle in the box for holding, Camper corralled Nick Lappin's pass on the right side, traveled to the circle and sent a shot through traffic at Eamon McAdam. The Sound Tigers goaltender stopped the initial shot, but the rebound trickled across the goal line ahead of Kyle Burrough's reaching stick to make it 1-1.

Ho-Sang and Verhaeghe put Bridgeport on top for good with a pair of goals just 2:05 apart early in the middle frame. Ho-Sang made it 2-1 at the 2:31 mark when he finished a 2-on-1 rush for his eighth tally of the season. From the Sound Tigers' zone, Dal Colle banked a pass off the right window to a streaking Ho-Sang, where the latter loaded, faked and then scored at the doorstep with a left-to-right move.

Verhaeghe notched the eventual game-winner at 4:36 when he forced home Josh Winquist's centering feed from the left side, deep in the Devils' zone. Verhaeghe caught the puck and directed his shot past Appleby's left leg to extend his goal streak to four games.

Albany made things interesting at 1:13 of the third period when Lappin cut the Devils' deficit to one on the power play. With Andrew Rowe in the box for high sticking, Lappin tipped Carter Camper's shot from the right side for his seventh goal of the season. Lappin finished the game with two points (one goal, one assists), extending his point streak to 10 contests.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. McAdam (8-2-0) made 31 saves for the win in his first AHL start since Jan. 1, while Appleby (14-11-0) stopped 25 shots in Albany's loss.

Albany outshot Bridgeport 33-28.

