Sound Tigers Edge Amerks for Eighth Straight Win

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn.- The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (26-15-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored three times in the second period on Friday en route to their eighth consecutive victory, a 3-2 win over the Rochester Americans (19-25-0-2) at Webster Bank Arena.

Tanner Fritz, Josh Ho-Sang and Ryan Pulock each tallied a goal for Bridgeport, while Jaroslav Halak (7-1-2) made 25 saves, earning his sixth straight win. Ho-Sang led the offense with two points (one goal, one assists), extending his point streak to three games.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Sound Tigers struck first when Fritz buried his 12th goal of the season. Andrew Rowe fought for the puck in the Rochester trapezoid and eventually forced it to the left side of the net. Amerks defenseman Casey Nelson greeted him there and tried to force it out of the zone, but Fritz raced in and wristed a shot over Linus Ullmark's glove at the 4:09 mark. Rowe and Kane Lafranchise were each credited with an assist.

Just over two minutes later, Bridgeport doubled its lead on Ho-Sang's sixth goal of the season, and his third against the Americans. From his own blue line, Michael Dal Colle chipped a pass ahead for Ho-Sang, who raced behind the visitor's defense for a breakaway chance. The first-year forward capitalized on the opportunity by firing a shot into Ullmark's leg pads, and the momentum forced both Ullmark and the puck across the goal line at 6:17.

Pulock notched the eventual game-winning goal at 14:33 of the second period when he delieverd his seventh goal of the season. Ho-Sang created the attack by controlling the puck behind the Americans' net before feeding it to Pulock in the right circle. There, the third-year defenseman squared up and blew a slap shot past Ullmark's glove to make it 3-0. Winquist also logged a helper on the goal, extending his point streak to three games.

The Americans got one back less than two minutes later courtesy of Justin Bailey. Nelson slid a diagonal pass to Bailey at the right point, where he danced his way between the circles and wristed a shot over Halak's glove at the 16:14 mark.

Dan Catenacci pulled Rochester within one in the final eight minutes of regulation with his fifth tally of the season. Patrick Mullen controlled the puck along the right boards and made a sharp pass to Catenacci at the left post, where the latter funneled a low shot between Halak's leg pads at the 12:47 mark. The Americans elected to pull Ullmark in the final 90 seconds, but it was to no avail and the Sound Tigers held on for the 3-2 victory.

Special teams did not play a factor in the outcome as the Sound Tigers went 0-for-1 on power play, while the Americans never saw chance on the man advantage. Between the pipes, Ullmark 17-16-2 stopped 25 shots in Rochester's loss.

The Sound Tigers outshot the Americans, 28-27.

Souper Bowl of Caring: The Sound Tigers continue an eight-game homestand tomorrow with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Webster Bank Arena. Bring 10 or more canned goods, cutlery, or paper goods to the door and receive a free ticket to a future Sound Tigers game. In addition, it's another AAA Discount Night. Receive $2.00 off your game ticket at the box office when you show your AAA Membership Card. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

