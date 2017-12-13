Sound Tigers Coach\\"s Show Returns

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are excited to announce the return of their popular monthly coach's shows at The Original Vazzy's in Bridgeport. The live shows will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. once a month, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 20 through the end of the regular season, and all fans are encouraged to attend and participate.
"We had a lot of fun with these shows last season and I'm happy to give fans an inside look at our team once again, in a face-to-face format," head coach Brent Thompson said. "We've had some great turnouts in the past and I'm hoping even more people take advantage of this opportunity to come ask questions this year."
2017-18 Coach's Show Schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 20 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 14 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 4 - 7 p.m.
The completely interactive shows will be hosted by Thompson and Sound Tigers play-by-play voice Alan Fuehring. In addition, the duo will be joined by various guests throughout the season, including other coaches and players.
