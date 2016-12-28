Sound Tigers and T-Birds Square off Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (16-12-0-0) and Springfield Thunderbirds (11-12-3-2) square off tonight for the final time in 2016 with a 7 p.m. matchup at Webster Bank Arena. The Sound Tigers are looking to find their stride after five consecutive losses including Monday's 5-2 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack at home. Tanner Fritz and Ryan Pulock each found the back of the net, but Bridgeport allowed three goals in the third period and five tallies overall for the second straight game. The Sound Tigers have not won in regulation since Dec. 3rd, a span of seven straight contests.

SEASON SERIES

Tonight's game marks the fifth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Thunderbirds this season, and the third of six matchups at Webster Bank Arena. The series is currently knotted 2-2-0-0 following Bridgeport's 3-1 win at the MassMutual Center in their last tilt on Dec. 2nd. Colin Markison, Tanner Fritz and Travis St. Denis all scored that night, while Fritz and Bracken Kearns lead the Sound Tigers against the Thunderbirds this season with three points each.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Geordie Kinnear's club has lost three straight games and is coming off of a 5-3 setback to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the road last night. Mackenzie Weegar scored twice and Tim Bozon chipped in his fourth tally of the season, but Penguins' rookie Jake Guentzel finished a hat trick less than two minutes into the second period. Overall, the Thunderbirds are led in point scoring by Chase Balisy with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists), but have shown great parody in the goal-scoring department with 11 different players all recording at least four tallies so far. Springfield concludes a four-game road trip tonight before playing four of its next five at home.

GOING STREAKING

New York Islanders prospect Devon Toews has recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games and enters tonight's contest on a career-best four-game point streak. Overall, the Quinnipiac University product leads the Sound Tigers with 17 helpers and is second with 21 points. He also ranks third among league rookies in assists and is tied for fifth among rookies in points. Toews was drafted in the fourth round (108th) by New York in 2014.

PULOCK PICKS UP STEAM

Third-year defenseman Ryan Pulock has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, including a 5-on-3, power-play goal in Monday's loss to Hartford. The 22-year-old is no stranger to goal-scoring streaks. He recorded six tallies over four straight games during the 2014-15 campaign, as well as several other two-game streaks. Pulock has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games with the Sound Tigers this season.

TOP OF THE LEADERBOARD

Tanner Fritz has scored in three of his last four games, giving him nine goals of the season and moving him into a tie for the team lead with Steve Bernier. The Ohio State University product is also tied for the team lead with four power-play goals and is tied for third on the club with 14 points. Last season, Fritz notched 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 19 games with Bridgeport and 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 43 contests with the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks.

QUICK HITS

Bracken Kearns is two goals shy of his 200th professional tally... The Sound Tigers have not won at home since Dec. 3rd (0-4-0-0)... Kellen Jones played his 100th AHL game on Monday.

