Sound Tigers and T-Birds Rematch Tonight

February 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn.- The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (26-16-1-1) conclude an eight-game homestand tonight with their second matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (17-20-6-2) in the last four days. On Saturday, Springfield's Kyle Rau recorded the first hat trick in T-Birds' history en route to a 5-2 victory, snapping Bridgeport's eight-game win streak. Tanner Fritz and Kyle Burroughs each scored for the Sound Tigers. Bridgeport enters tonight's game in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, just .003 percentage points behind the Hershey Bears.

HOCKEY HAPPY HOUR

Take advantage of $1 hot dogs and $5 beers (for those 21 and older) at all first floor concession stands during tonight's game presented by Hummel Bros. In addition, receive $2 off your game ticket at the Webster Bank Arena Click It Or Ticket Box Office when you show your AAA Membership Card. Doors open at 6 p.m.

SEASON SERIES

Tonight's game marks the ninth of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and T-Birds this season, and the fifth of six matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport has logged points in five of the previous eight meetings (4-3-0-1), including a 5-3 victory on Jan. 20. Bracken Kearns continues to lead the Sound Tigers against Springfield with nine points (six goals, three assists) in eight meetings.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Geordie Kinnear's club has dropped three of its last four games and currently ranks sixth in the Atlantic Division, and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Aside from Kyle Rau, Juho Lammikko and Anthony Greco also scored in Springfield's 5-2 win on Saturday, while Reto Berra made 25 saves to backstop his team-best 10th victory this season. Leading point-scorer Chase Balisy was quiet for the sixth straight game, but continues to pace the club with 16 assists and 23 points.

INSTA-GRAHAM

Third-year defenseman Jesse Graham was reassigned from the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) by the New York Islanders on Monday, which became Bridgeport's first transaction since Scott Mayfield was recalled to the Islanders on Jan. 12 (25-day stretch). Graham returns to the Sound Tigers with seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven AHL games this season and is on a team-high four-game point streak (Nov. 29 - Dec. 11, 2016).

FRITZ HEATING UP

Ohio State University product Tanner Fritz has scored in back-to-back games for the third time this season and will look for his first career three-game goal streak tonight. The second-year pro currently ranks third on the Sound Tigers in goals (13) and fifth in points (26) this season.

WORKING TOWARDS #100

New York Islanders prospect Kyle Burroughs is likely to play his 100th professional game this Saturday against Providence. The second-year defenseman scored his first goal of the season last Saturday and is now on a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). In addition, Burroughs is second among Sound Tigers' defensemen with 11 assists this year. He has 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 97 pro games since his debut on Apr. 1, 2014 against Springfield.

COMMANDING THE CREASE

Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak has started six of Bridgeport's last eight games dating back to Jan. 20. During that span, the 31-year-old is 6-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against-average and .927 save percentage. Halak, a 2015 NHL All-Star, has also allowed just two goals or less in each of his last four starts.

QUICK HITS

Travis St. Denis leads the Sound Tigers with four game-winning goals, which also places him in a tie for the league lead among rookies... Devon Toews is tied for second among AHL rookies with 23 assists and tied for 12th among league defensemen with 27 points... Steve Bernier is tied for third in the AHL with nine power-play goals.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (23-18-9): Next at Philadelphia - Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Missouri Mavericks (20-19-2-5): Next vs. Wichita - Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

Pink in the Rink: The Sound Tigers will honor and pay tribute to those affected by breast cancer at this Saturday's game against Providence. Many breast cancer survivors will be recognized throughout the night and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Pink in the Rink rally towel. In addition, a special wine tasting event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena, benefiting the American Cancer Society and Cancer Couch Foundation. The pre-game event includes access to the tasting party, a ticket to the game and a souvenir Sound Tigers tasting glass. Players and their families will also be putting together baskets to raffle off on the concourse with proceeds going back those charities. Click here for more information . Doors open at 6 p.m.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

