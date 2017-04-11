Sound Tigers Add Jeff Kubiak to ATO

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today forward Jeff Kubiak has agreed to terms on an amateur tryout (ATO) with the team.

Kubiak, 23, played each of the last four seasons at Cornell University, recording 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) a nd a plus-19 rating in 116 career games with the Big Red. He established career highs in goals (10), assists (17) and points (34) during his junior campaign in 2015-16 and gathered 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 25 games as a senior earlier this season, while serving as an alternate captain.

A native of Tinley Park, Ill., Kubiak also spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago S teel and Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2011-13. He registered 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 109 games. In addition, the 6'3, 212-pound center played in the 2012 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, where he scored the game-winning goal for Team East.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers visit the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday for their penultimate game of the regular season, a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the MassMutual Center. Fans can follow all of the action via the team's online broadcast at www.ahllive.com, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

