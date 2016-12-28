Sound Tigers 5, T-Birds 4 (OT)

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 28, 20 1 6) - J osh Ho-Sang set up Travis St. Denis for the overtime winner on Wednesday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-12-0-0), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, topped the Springfield Thunderbirds (11-12-4-2), 5-4, at Webster Bank Arena.

Ho-Sang (one goal, one assist) and Tanner Fritz (two assists) each recorded a multi-point effort as the Sound Tigers remained perfect beyond regulation (8-0) and snapped a five-game slide dating back to Dec. 11th.

