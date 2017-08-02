Soto, Chiefs Power Past PawSox

News Release

Pawtucket, RI - Neftali Soto became the 15th player in Chiefs history to hit three home runs in a single game as the Syracuse Chiefs beat the Pawtucket Red Sox, 10-2, Tuesday night at McCoy Stadium. Zach Collier also homered in the game, with nine of the Chiefs ten runs coming on the home-run ball. The Chiefs' pitching staff combined to post 12 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in the game.

Syracuse (40-67) scored its lone run on a non-home run in the second. Clint Robinson singled to start the inning against Roenis Elias. Chad Huffman then walked. After Elias got the next two batters, Michael Almanzar singled home Robinson to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

From there, the home-run surge began. Soto launched his first of the game with one out in the third and Collier on first over the fence in right for a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Pedro Severino singled with one out. After a fly out, Emmanuel Burriss punched a half-swing single off the end of the bat into right to keep the inning alive. The Chiefs made Elias pay as Collier followed a batter later with a three-run shot to deep right for a 6-0 Syracuse advantage.

Soto led off the fifth with his second home run of the day, this one to deep left center for a 7-0 lead.

In the sixth, Burriss picked up his second of three hits with one out against Edgar Olmos. Collier then singled for his third hit of the game. After a strikeout, Soto drilled his third home run of the day to just right of center for a 10-0 Syracuse lead.

Pawtucket (54-54) found two runs on two solo home runs. Ryan Court homered with two outs against Major League rehabber Shawn Kelley in the sixth inning and Bryce Brentz led off the seventh with a home run to left-center off Phillips Valdez. But the PawSox would get no closer.

Soto's bid for a fourth home run came up just short as he flied out to the warning track in deep center in the eighth.

Esmil Rogers was excellent for Syracuse in his first appearance in the U.S. since 2015. Rogers allowed just two hits in five innings, with five strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. John Simms gets the start for Syracuse opposite Jalen Beeks for Pawtucket.

