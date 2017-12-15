Sonoma Stompers Name Brett Creamer as New General Manager

News Release

SONOMA, Calif. - The Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Club is proud to announce Brett Creamer as the team's new General Manager. He succeeds Theo Fightmaster, who had been at the helm of the Stompers since the team's inaugural 2014 season.

"I am thrilled with the incredible opportunity presented to me by ownership. After being a part of this team for two seasons, I am eager to continue building a strong relationship with the community," Creamer said. "Armed by my past experience, I am confident in my ability to lead this organization."

Creamer joined the Stompers during the 2014 season as the Director of Game Day Operations and Community Affairs before working three seasons for the Golden State Warriors in event and arena operations.

The Petaluma native also gained Major League Baseball experience in the ticketing department for the Oakland Athletics before returning to the Stompers as Assistant General Manager in 2017.

During Fightmaster's tenure, the team reached three championship games, winning once in 2016. He negotiated the deal that made the Stompers the subject of the New York Times-bestselling book "The Only Rule is it Has to Work," and established inclusive roster-building practices that earned the team national acclaim.

"The past four seasons have been four of the best years of my life, professionally and personally. I've made great friends and countless memories," Fightmaster said. "I'm so incredibly grateful for every single person who has supported the Stompers since 2014, for every player who's donned our uniform and taken the field, and for each generous host family, sponsor and season ticket holder who, very simply, allowed me to do what I got to do."

Creamer will oversee all aspects of the Stompers organization. Hayley Slye, formerly the Stompers' media director, has also been promoted to Director of Marketing.

"I have learned so much from Theo over these few years, and am excited for his next chapter. The rest of the Stompers family and I will miss him," Creamer said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THEO FIGHTMASTER:

But, like all good things, this has come to an end. I feel strongly that It's time for a fresh set of eyes. New vigor, determination and a renewed spirit of enthusiasm is required to help this team continue down a sustainable and long-lasting path.

I want to share a heartfelt thanks to Jon and Carol Sebastiani, as well as the previous owners, Eric and Lani Gullotta and Derek Rampone for allowing me to make a living doing something I love. To our relentlessly hard working manager, Takashi Miyoshi, thank you for making me look smart and being open to new ideas, challenges and helping make social progress in this great game of baseball. And to the Stompers staff this past season, and every season prior who've made the heavy lifting a bit lighter, it's been an honor to work with you to bring Stompers Baseball to life every night at Arnold Field.

While the day-to-day managing of the business of the Stompers is no longer something I can devout the required attention and passion to, the Stompers do and will always occupy a part of my heart - as well as a convenient scapegoat for my depleted hairline.

Thank you, thank you and thank you again. Go Stompers.

