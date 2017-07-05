Somerset Rallies Late to Defeat New Britain

News Release

New Britain, Conn. - The Somerset Patriots (1-1, 43-29) plated eight runs over the final three innings to defeat the New Britain Bees (1-1, 27-43) 8-4 Tuesday afternoon at New Britain Stadium.

Mike Crouse (11) opened the scoring in the third inning with a solo home run to left field. The Bees remained in front 1-0 until the final third of the ballgame.

Somerset tied it up when Christian Marrerro scored on a wild pitch in the seventh before taking the lead in the eighth. A two-run single from Marrero, an Olmo Rosario sac fly and a Kyle Roller (8) two-run home run highlighted a five-run inning to put the Patriots in front 6-1.

New Britain responded on an RBI fielder's choice and a Tsuyoshi Fujiwara two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to creep back within two runs, but they would get no closer. Marrero and Rosario each added insurance with RBI base hits respectively to extend the lead to 8-4 and top off the scoring.

"Anytime you can come from behind to win a game, it is big," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Their starter (Mike Lee) pitched well, but I thought our guy (Lucas Irvine) pitched real strong as well to keep us alive before our bats came around late."

Efrain Nieves (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Nate Roe (2-3) took the loss, yielding five runs (four earned over two-thirds of an inning. Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

The Patriots and the Bees conclude their three-game series Wednesday evening in New Britain on Independence Day. Will Oliver (3-1, 5.40 ERA) toes the rubber for Somerset against Bees' southpaw Nick Greenwood (0-1, 4.25 ERA). First pitch at New Britain Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

