Somerset Rallies Late to Defeat Long Island

Central Islip, N.Y. - The Somerset Patriots (3-4, 45-32) came out fresh after the All-Star Break with a 3-2 victory over the Long Island Ducks (3-5, 39-39) Friday night at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Dan Lyons (3) solo home run to left field. Somerset later took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on Yovan Gonzalez's sac fly and Kyle Roller's (10) solo home run.

The Ducks briefly tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh on an RBI single from Angelo Songco before Mark Minicozzie put the Patriots back in front with an RBI single in the eighth.

"It felt great to actually contribute and out on the field again," said Minicozzi after his first game back in over two weeks from injury. "I'm in my 12th professional season, so you get an idea of what you need to do to get ready and get out there."

Long Island brought the tying run into scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, but Ronnie Shaban (5) closed the door to earn Somerset a series-opening win.

Justin Wright (3-1) earned the win after allowing a run in one inning of relief. Amalio Diaz (2-2) took the loss after he yielded a run on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The Patriots and Ducks continue their series Saturday evening. Will Oliver (3-1, 5.12 ERA) takes on Long Island southpaw Rafael Perez (5-5, 4.06 ERA), with first pitch at Bethpage Ballpark set for 6.35 p.m.

Tickets to the 2017 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford, which includes the team's 20th Anniversary, are on sale now. For more information, stop by the ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

