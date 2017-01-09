Somerset Patriots Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on Tuesday, January 17th

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale on Tuesday, January 17th.

Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10:00 am in person at the ticket office located at TD Bank Ballpark, over the phone by calling (908) 252-0700, or on-line at www.somersetpatriots.com.

2017 features the 20th Season Anniversary of the team and the Atlantic League All-Star Game at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, July 12th. Tickets for the All-Star Game will go on sale next month.

Ticket prices are $14.00 for Premium Field Box Seats, $12.00 for Field Box Seats, and $11.00 for Upper Box Seats.

The Somerset Patriots will begin the season at home on Friday, April 21st against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 7:05 pm. Opening Night will feature a Fireworks Celebration presented by the Somerset Health Care Foundation.

The Somerset Patriots will host 70 home games at TD Bank Ballpark during the 140-game Atlantic League schedule, running from Friday, April 21st through Sunday, September 17th.

The Somerset Patriots will host 34 home games on weekends and are currently putting together the promotional calendar that includes fireworks nights, giveaways, and theme nights.

Start times for Monday through Saturday games will normally be 7:05 pm from April through September. Sunday games in April, May, June, and September will be 1:05 pm, with games in July and August scheduled for 5:05 pm.

