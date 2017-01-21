Somerset Patriots Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Seth Webster

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Seth Webster for the 2017 season.

"I have done a lot of research and I am super excited about joining the Somerset Patriots," said Webster. "Everyone knows that the Atlantic League is a top league out there, and now I believe I will be on the best team in the best league. I look forward to coming in and helping the team win a championship."

Webster enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 6'5" righty spent parts of his first four professional seasons with the Schaumburg Boomers (Frontier League). Over his four seasons there, Webster went 22-15 in 51 starts with a combined 3.28 ERA.

In 2015, Webster made one start for the Boomers before the Atlanta Braves purchased his contract. The Alexandria, Louisiana native went on to go 8-7 with a 2.82 ERA with High-A Carolina that season. Additionally, Webster yielded just eight total walks in 130.2 innings of work that season and was later named a 2015 Atlanta Braves organizational all-star.

"We are very happy to have Seth join the Somerset Patriots organization," said manager Brett Jodie. "Seth is a big, tall righty that is a true competitor. He has thrived in the opportunities he has been given, and we look forward to giving him a new challenge."

Webster's calling card over his career has been his low walk ratios. The side-armer has never walked more than 24 batters in a full season, and owns a career 1.3 BB/9 (walk-per-nine innings) ratio. Last year in Schaumburg, Webster walked just 20 batters and finished third in the league in strikeouts (108) and innings pitched (126.2).

The Nicholls State University alumnus owns a career 30-23 record with a 3.23 ERA, 356 strikeouts and just 68 walks over 462.1 innings pitched.

Webster's rights were acquired by the Somerset Patriots in a trade with the Boomers earlier in the off-season for future considerations.

