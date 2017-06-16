Somerset Patriots Sign Outfielder/ Infielder Christian Marrero

News Release

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced the signing of outfielder/infielder Christian Marrero.

Marrero enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots, as well as his first in the Atlantic League.

He began to 2017 season with Quintana Roo of the Mexican League, where he hit seven home runs and drove in 23 RBI in 47 games.

The Florida native was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 22nd round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Broward Community College. Marrero spent his first six seasons with the Chicago White Sox organization working his way to AA-Birmingham.

Coming into this season, Marrero had service in the last eight seasons at either the AA or AAA level. This included time spent as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations.

His best season came in 2015 with Birmingham, where Marrero batted .282 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI. His standout season resulted in Marrero being named a 2015 Chicago White Sox Organizational All-Star as an outfielder. He continued his strong play into the post-season, earning All-Star honors again in the Southern League Playoffs.

Marrero joins Somerset with several ties to Patriots of past and present. Christian is the older brother of former Patriots outfielder Chris Marrero. Chris was a 2016 Patriot who batted .311 with six home runs in 37 games with Somerset before having his contract purchased by the San Francisco Giants. Chris Marrero appeared in the Big Leagues with San Francisco at the start of the 2017 season.

Christian Marrero also played 27 games this season with current Patriot Greg Golson with Quintana Roo.

Over his 12-year career, Marrero owns a .273 career batting average with 163 home runs, 728 RBI and 609 runs scored in 1,323 career games.

Marrero is expected to be activated during this weekend's series against the York Revolution.

