Somerset Patriots Re-Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Efrain Nieves

News Release

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Efrain Nieves.

Nieves returns for his second season with the Somerset Patriots and his second in the Atlantic League. Last season, Nieves appeared in nine games for the team, including six starts, going 3-0 on the mound with a 3.09 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 35 innings of work.

Originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft, Nieves spent his first five professional seasons in the Milwaukee organization. His career also includes minor league service with the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Arguably Nieves' best season came in 2014 in the Florida State League with High-A Dunedin. There, Nieves carried a 2.30 ERA over 44 appearances (four starts) with three wins and one save.

After his time with Somerset in 2016, Nieves spent this past off-season pitching for Tiburones de Aquadilla of the Puerto Rican Winter League. In 13 appearances, including ten starts, Nieves recorded a 2.61 ERA and two wins over 58.2 innings of work.

Over the course of 340 games (110 starts), Nieves holds a 59-49 record with a 3.97 ERA and 729 strikeouts in 962.1 innings throughout his ten-year professional career.

Nieves is expected to join the team and be activated during the series against the New Britain Bees this weekend.

