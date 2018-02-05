Somerset Patriots Ink All-Star RHP Cory Riordan

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have signed 2017 All-Star right-handed pitcher Cory Riordan for the 2018 season. His rights were originally acquired in November through the Bridgeport Bluefish Dispersal Draft.

"I'm extremely excited to join Somerset," said Riordan. "I've played parts of two years with Bridgeport and Somerset always struck me as an organization that does things the right way. They have always had great fan support and it's somewhere I'm really looking forward to pitching."

Riordan enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and third in the Atlantic League. He played with the Bluefish in 2015 and 2017; the latter season in which he was named an All-Star. The Fordham University alumnus carried a 7-3 record with a 3.29 ERA and 88 strikeouts against just 11 walks over 93 innings pitched in his 14 starts with Bridgeport last year. Riordan's contract was purchased by the Fubon Guardians (CPBL) shortly after the All-Star Game, where he finished the season.

The Killingworth, Connecticut native went a combined 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA over 18 appearances (17 starts) over two separate stints with the Bluefish in 2015. He parlayed that success into a season in the Detroit Tigers organization in 2016. There, he recorded six wins over 27 appearances (24 starts) split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

Riordan holds a 12-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 170 strikeouts to 33 walks over 210 innings pitched in his two seasons in the Atlantic League.

"It is always fun when we can team up with a talented player from our league instead of continuing to face him, and that is what we have done in adding a quality starting pitcher in Cory Riordan," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Cory brings a wealth of experience from many levels of baseball, including overseas. He was part of our All-Star team last year and now our Patriots team this year. We are extremely happy to have his veteran leadership in the clubhouse as well as on the hill."

Riordan spent the first seven years of his professional career in the Colorado Rockies organization, including stints at the Triple-A level in 2011-13. The former sixth-round draft pick holds a 61-66 record with a 4.31 ERA over 10 minor league seasons stateside.

