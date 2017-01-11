Somerset Patriots and AT&T to Count Down Top 20 Patriots in Team History

January 11, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ- In celebration of team's 20th Season Anniversary, the Somerset Patriots and AT&T, the Official Wireless Partner of the team, have announced a promotion to count down the Top 20 Patriots in team history.

"We really appreciate our partnership with our hometown team, the Somerset Patriots," said Bryan Gonterman, AT&T Mobility, VP/GM New York/New Jersey. "As the team's Official Wireless Partner, we thought this promotion would be a fun and interactive way for fans to get involved in the excitement of 20 years of Somerset Patriots baseball. It's not only a way to look back at the great history of the franchise, but also celebrate the present and future of one of our favorite teams."

60 Somerset Patriots players from 1998 through the 2016 season have made the final list for fans to vote on their top 20 picks from Tuesday, January 10th through Fan Fest on Saturday, April 8th. Voting will take place exclusively online during that time.

The Somerset Patriots will then take the 20 finalists voted on by the fans and have an expert panel rank them based on on-field performance, longevity, impact on the team, community presence, percentage of fan voting to advance to the countdown and other factors to showcase the best-of-the-best.

"It certainly wasn't an easy task to narrow down the 503 players that have come through Somerset since we began play in 1998," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "This is a fun promotion because my 20 Patriots will be different from the next person's. Everybody had different interactions or remember a specific moment that will make that one player more special to them than someone else. We look forward to seeing who the fans select and sharing the countdown with them all season long."

The team will unveil a chosen player each week from April 17th through August 28th. The Top 20 Patriots will be a multi-media promotion with each selected player receiving special recognition through media features, website stories, social media posts, videos highlighting their time with the team, ballpark exposure, and more elements to be added as the chosen player announcements are made public.

The Top 20 Patriots will appear in a special collector's edition Baseball Card Set given out to the first 2,000 fans at the game on Thursday, August 31st presented by AT&T. The event also features a Post Game Fireworks Celebration.

The Somerset Patriots led the Atlantic League in total attendance in 2016, finished with the best regular season record in the league and made their fourth straight trip to the playoffs. Tickets for the 2017 season, which includes the team's 20th Anniversary and the Atlantic League All-Star Game at TD Bank Ballpark, go on sale on Tuesday, January 17th. For more information, stop by TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, mobile, high speed internet and voice services. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. We offer the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.* And we help businesses worldwide serve their customers better with our mobility and highly secure cloud solutions. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at http://about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att. (c) 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners. *Global coverage claim based on offering discounted voice and data roaming; LTE roaming; voice roaming; and world-capable smartphone and tablets in more countries than any other U.S. based carrier. International service required. Coverage not available in all areas. Coverage may vary per country and be limited/restricted in some countries.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 11, 2017

Somerset Patriots and AT&T to Count Down Top 20 Patriots in Team History - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.