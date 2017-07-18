Somerset defeats Bluefish

News Release

(Bridgeport, CT- - The Somerset Patriots (5-5, 47-33) defeated the Bridgeport Bluefish (6-5, 47-34) 8-0 at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Monday evening in the opener of a three-game series in the Nutmeg State. Bridgeport is held off the scoreboard in a ballgame for the fourth time on the 2017 campaign.

Bridgeport starting pitcher Charles Brewer (5-3) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs (four earned runs) on eight hits (one home run) in six innings pitched, walking two and striking out nine. Somerset starting pitcher David Kubiak (4-7) was victorious against his former club firing seven scoreless innings on just three hits allowed, walking two and striking out seven.

Somerset sent eight batters to the plate in the top half of the first inning against Brewer, scoring three runs on two hits while being helped out by three Bridgeport errors. The visitors made it 4-0 in their favor in the top of the fourth on a two-out run-scoring base knock off the bat of Alfredo Rodriguez, one of three singles on the night for the Patriots leadoff man. Mark Minicozzi's two-run home run to left centerfield off Brewer in the top of the fifth extended Somerset's advantage to 6-0, and the 2017 First Half Liberty Division Champions added an insurance run in the sixth and eighth innings en route to the shutout victory. In his first game played since July 7th, Daniel Fields notched a single in four at-bats, extending his on base streak to a season-high 15 consecutive games. Jose Cuevas had two of the five overall hits in the game for the Bluefish. Photo provided courtesy of Kenneth Arrington.

Bridgeport continues their series with the Somerset Patriots at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Tuesday, July 18th. First pitch is scheduled for 11:12 A.M. Campers from all over the area are welcome to join us in the Park City for this morning game!


