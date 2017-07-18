Somerset Blanks Bridgeport 8-0 in Series-Opener

News Release

Bridgeport, Conn. - The Somerset Patriots (5-5, 47-33) controlled Monday night's ballgame from the first pitch, blanking the Bridgeport Bluefish (6-5, 47-34) with an 8-0 victory in the series-opener at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

Somerset jumped out to an early lead with three unearned runs in the first. Two run-scoring errors by Bridgeport right-fielder Ozney Guilen, along with an RBI single from Mark Minicozzi, provided the early cushion.

A two-out RBI single from Alfredo Rodriguez in the fourth inning extended the Patriots lead out to 4-0 before a Mark Minicozzi (2) two-run home run in the fifth made it 6-0 Somerset. Another run-scoring error in the sixth and a two-out RBI single from Yovan Gonzalez in the eighth topped of the scoring in the ballgame.

David Kubiak (4-7) earned the win after he allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. It marked the second-straight start for a Patriots' pitcher to toss at least six scoreless innings.

"Not giving them a look at both off-speed pitches was big," said Kubiak after defeating his former team. "I love a lot of the guys over there - good dudes - but [defeating Bridgeport]] is always nice."

Charles Brewer (5-3) yielded seven runs (four earned) on eight hits over six innings to take the loss.

Somerset continues it's three-game series against the Bluefish Tuesday morning. Right-hander Connor Root (0-0, 2.70 ERA) toes the rubber for Somerset against Bridgeport righty Mike Aquilino. First pitch at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard is scheduled for 11:12 a.m.

