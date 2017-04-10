Solorzano Pitches Intimidators to First Win

News Release

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Yosmer Solorzano struck out nine batters, one shy of his career high, to pitch the Intimidators past the Braves, 5-1, on Monday at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Kannapolis (1-4) picked up its first win of the campaign thanks to a quick start by the offense backed up by strong pitching.

Kannapolis jumped ahead in the home half of the first inning as Joel Booker opened the frame with a triple. He scored the game's first run on a Jameson Fisher sac-fly, and with two outs, Mitch Roman added a two-run triple to score Seby Zavala and Brandon Dulin for a 3-0 lead. The Intimidators added a run in the second when Zach Remillard singled and scored on a Booker base hit for a 4-0 advantage.

Solorzano (1-0) worked 6.0 innings, allowing a run on six hits while striking out nine and walking two. He turned the ball over to relievers Kyle Kubat and Mike Morrison, who combined to keep the Braves off the board over the final three frames. Kannapolis pitchers combined for a season-high 13 strikeouts on the night while the offense pounded out 10 hits.

Booker finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Brandon Dulin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Remillard and Grant Massey also enjoyed multi-hit nights for Kannapolis.

The victory is the first career win as manager for Intimidators skipper Justin Jirschele, who at age 26 on Opening Day is the younger manager in Minor League Baseball this season.

The Intimidators continue this series against the Rome Braves on Tuesday at 705 p.m. Kannapolis sends RHP Chris Comito (0-0, 0.00) to the mound for his season debut against Rome's LHP Ryan Lawlor (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Tuesday's game features between-inning BINGO where fans can win great Intimidators prizes throughout the night. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visitingIntimidatorsBaseball.com.

