Solo Shots Send Tribe to Victory in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. - Jordan Luplow, Joey Terdoslavich and Eric Wood belted solo home runs to back Steven Brault as the Indianapolis Indians won the series opener Monday night in Durham, 5-2. Terdoslavich, named as the IL Player of the Week prior to the game, broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth with his sixth home run and third since the All-Star break.

After Durham (57-37) leveled the score in the bottom of the fifth, Terdoslavich hammered Michael Roth's first pitch in the sixth out to left to give Indy the lead for good. Wood's 13th dinger of 2017 came later in the frame, giving Indy a 4-2 advantage.

Indianapolis (53-41) wasted little time in scoring the game's first run. Eury Perez smoked Roth's second pitch of the game into the left-field corner for a double, and he quickly swiped third base, his 21st stolen base of the season. Christopher Bostick then dumped a single into shallow right to put Indy on top.

Luplow doubled the Tribe's lead with a one-out solo home run in the third, but the Bulls answered with a Johnny Field sacrifice fly in the home half to make it 2-1.

The Indians added an insurance run in the seventh on a double steal. With runners at the corners, Bostick beat the throw to second and Perez raced home. The swipe of home was the first by a Tribe player since Danny Ortiz did so on July 15, 2016, at Louisville.

Johnny Barbato converted his fourth save in the ninth to help Indy snap a brief two-game skid.

Brault (8-4) picked up his team-high eighth win after allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. Roth (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on eight hits - including three solo homers - in six innings of work.

The Indians and Bulls meet again Tuesday night at the DBAP. The Tribe will send right-hander Drew Hutchison (5-4, 3.47) to the bump, opposite Bulls righty Brent Honeywell (8-7, 4.54). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the broadcast can be heard on Fox Sports 97.5 or AM 1260.

