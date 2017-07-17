Solid Pitching, Lemieux Fronts Cougars Winning End to Home Stand

News Release

GENEVA, Ill. - In another low scoring affair, the Kane County Cougars (52-40, 13-12) hung on for their second straight 2-1 win to take the series over the Dayton Dragons (49-46, 8-17). The Cougars plated all of their runs in the first inning, guided by another dazzling defensive and pitching effort to finish the home stand with a 3-3 record.

An eventful first inning saw both teams on the board. Against winning southpaw Mack Lemieux (5-3), the Dragons lead-off man Jose Siri launched a triple to deep center field. Hector Vargas converted the run on a sac-fly RBI.

But the Cougars retorted to take the lead with a two-run home half of the first. With flame-throwing righty Tony Santillan (5-6) on the slab, Ben DeLuzio led off the frame with an infield single. After DeLuzio reached scoring position on a throwing error, Anfernee Grier walked, and Ramon Hernandez bashed a base hit up the middle for a run. Another error on a throw from center field placed two in scoring position, as Manny Jefferson stroked a sac-fly for the go-ahead tally.

The game stayed at 2-1 Cougars with Lemieux firing strong. In the six-inning start, Lemieux allowed just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk. On the other side, Santillan also impressed, despite having suffered the loss, with five frames on as many hits with two runs surrendered (one earned).

In relief, right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) grabbed the hold with two scoreless innings. And in the final frame, righty Trevor Simms (3) notched his third save in four attempts. After Simms walked the first batter, the Bruce Yari lined into a double pay. John Sansone kept the ninth alive with a double, but Simms induced a groundout to escape the jam.

The Cougars next game is at Lake County on Wednesday, July 19th at 6:00 P.M. CST. For the Cougars, right-hander Curtis Taylor (3-4, 3.32 ERA) takes on Captains' southpaw Tanner Tully (4-6, 3.16 ERA). The pre-game radio coverage beings 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1280 WBIG and kccougars.com.

