Soles Outlast Ontario Fury, Win 8-4

The Ontario Fury, Driven by Mark Christopher Chevrolet, got a hat trick from Nick Perera, but could not slow down the Southwest Division leading Soles de Sonora in the fourth quarter in an 8-4 loss Friday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Sonora (10-1) got two goals apiece from Franck Tayou, Gustavo Rosales and Daniel Lopez as it was able to score the game's final three goals in the fourth quarter, turning a one-goal game into the final score. Ontario (4-7) trailed 3-0 after the first period, but pulled back to 5-3 at halftime thanks to two second quarter goals by Perera and one by Maicon de Abreu, his first as a professional. But a shorthanded goal by Rosales late in the period gave the Soles the two-goal lead at intermission. Perera scored unassisted midway through the third quarter, putting the Fury back within one, but the Soles shut the door from there. And a costly turnover early in the fourth quarter led to the second of Rosales' two goals and Sonora closed out the game scoring the final two goals, including one into the Fury's vacated net. Goaltender Joey Kapinos kept the Fury in the game, making 13 saves, despite having the leave the game late in the second quarter after taking a boot to the face. He matched his counterpart from Sonora, Diego Reynoso, who also recorded 13 saves. Ontario heads south of the border Sunday to take on Atletico Baja at 5 p.m., before returning home next Friday to take on the Dallas Sidekicks at 7 p.m. Next Friday night's game will be Kids Take Over Fury night, as students in grades 6-12 will be chosen to shadow members of the Fury staff throughout the game, getting an exclusive look behind the scenes of a professional sporting event. Tickets for the game, and all Fury games, are available at the Citizens Business Bank Arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets, including group ticket packages, can also be purchased through the Fury's offices by calling 909-457-0252. The Fury's "Three-Win" plan is also still available. For $15, fans will get tickets to each remaining home game until the Fury win three times at home. Tickets will be available at the box office each game, and fans will get tickets based on seat availability. For information on the plan, go to OntarioFury.com.

