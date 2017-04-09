Solar Bears Wrap up Regular Season against Everblades

News Release

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (36-26-7-3) fell in their final game of the 2016-17 regular season to the Florida Everblades (46-21-2-3) by a 10-0 score on Saturday night at Germain Arena. Orlando will now face the Everblades in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals beginning next week.

The Everblades raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, as Matt Berry jammed the puck inside the left post past Mitch Gillam at the 3:00 mark to open the scoring with a power-play goal. Mike Aviani then made his way down the left side and snapped a shot past Gillam's glove into the top-right corner of the net at 11:25, and Josh Wesley tallied another goal on the man advantage for Florida when he flicked a shot past Gillam at 18:16.

Florida added three more tallies in the second period from Brant Harris (2:26), John McCarron (7:21) and Mitchell Heard (12:44).

The Everblades got additional goals in the final stanza from Michael Kirkpatrick (7:15), Wesley (11:32), Brendan O'Donnell (14:27) and Matt Hatch (17:49).

Gillam took the loss with 29 saves on 39 shots against; Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory stopping all 20 shots he faced.

Three Stars :

1) Brant Harris - FLA

2) Alex Nedeljkovic - FLA

3) John McCarron - FLA

Game s 1 and 2 of the South Division Semifinals between the Solar Bears and Everblades will take place next week on the road at Germain Arena, and the Solar Bears will host home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on these dates:

Game 3 - Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Game 4 - Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. The Solar Bears have announced that tickets for the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 11.

The Solar Bears mobile app, presented by BB&T, gives Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

