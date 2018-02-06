Solar Bears Weekly Report: Week of February 5

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return home this week from a five-game road trip to host a busy month on home ice at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The club plays three games this week to begin a run of eight consecutive home matches, and 10 total in the month of February. The Solar Bears host the first-place Florida Everblades on Wednesday, and welcomes the Wheeling Nailers back to the City Beautiful for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

Listen: Mixlr

Watch: ECHL.TV

PROMOTIONS:

Wawa Sunshine Cup Series: Game 9 - This season, the Orlando Solar Bears are proud to continue the Wawa Sunshine Cup Series with their in-state rivals, the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears will look to claim the trophy from the Everblades by earning the most standings points in head-to-head competition during the 14-game 2017-18 regular season series. During all Wawa Sunshine Cup Series games held at the Amway Center, fans will receive valuable coupons from our friends at Wawa while exiting the building.

Topgolf Orlando Shuffle Contest - During select Orlando Solar Bears home games this season, one fan will be randomly selected to participate in the Topgolf Orlando Shuffle Contest, and will receive a $50 gift card to Topgolf Orlando for participating. During these games, fans can also visit the Topgolf Orlando table outside Section 113 to receive coupons for $10 off at Topgolf Orlando.

Friday, Feb. 9 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers

Listen: ESPN 580 Orlando

Watch: ECHL.TV

PROMOTIONS:

Orlando Magic jerseys - The Solar Bears will once again don their popular Orlando Magic-inspired jerseys originally worn during Orlando Magic Night on Nov. 4. Following Friday's game, the jerseys will be auctioned off.

Sunday, Feb. 11 - 9:30 a.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers

Listen: Mixlr

Watch: ECHL.TV

?PROMOTIONS:

Breakfast with the Bears - Join us for a special 9:30 a.m. start time as the Solar Bears take on the Nailers. Fans can click here to purchase a Breakfast with the Bears ticket package that includes a game ticket and a pre-game breakfast buffet in Jernigan's.

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - This season during Sunday Solar Bears home games, 200 FREE tickets will be made available to FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card (limit 2 FREE tickets per card), as well as their ID, at ticket windows 11 or 12. Even if you're running a bit late, all FAIRWINDS members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that day's game once all free tickets have been claimed - click here for more information.

Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

Orlando

20-20-5-1, 46 points

4th place, South Division

Florida

31-9-1-4, 67 points

1st place, South Division

Wheeling

26-18-4-0, 56 points

2nd place, North Division

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

Friday, Feb. 2 - South Carolina 6, Orlando 2

Tayler Thompson recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick for the Solar Bears, but South Carolina's offense took advantage of an injury-depleted lineup and skated to a 6-2 finish over Orlando.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - Orlando 6, Atlanta 0

Joshua Winquist scored twice, while Mike Monfredo, J.J. Piccinich and Kristian Pospisil had three-point nights and Mackenzie Skapski made 31 saves to give Orlando its largest margin of victory for the season.

BEAR TRACKS:

Home Stretch

The Solar Bears play a season-high 10 games at home in the month of February. Orlando has gone 4-0-1-1 in its last six home games. 10 of Orlando's 18 total remaining home games will be against South Division opponents.

Solar Bears Announce ECHL Fantasy Team & Golden Goalie Selections

Veteran forward Darryl Bootland has been announced as the selection for the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, while goaltender Cal Heeter has been selected to participate in the MeiGray Golden Goalie Program. Both the Fantasy Team skater and the Golden Goalie will wear a specially-designed jersey at an upcoming home game. Each of the Fantasy Team skater and MeiGray goaltender jerseys will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.

Fejes Paying Dividends

The acquisition of second-year forward Hunter Fejes has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Solar Bears lineup. The Anchorage, Alaska native netted a hat trick in only his second game on Jan. 5 at Jacksonville, and led Orlando in January with nine points (5g-4a) in 11 games. Fejes is also currently enjoying a three-game point streak for the Solar Bears (2g-2a).

Bears Hope to Hammer Nailers in Rare Matchup

The Solar Bears will host the Wheeling Nailers this week for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Orlando swept the Nailers in a three-game series that season; the Solar Bears are a lifetime 8-0-0 against Wheeling.

Dzierkals Guiding Bears to Wins

Rookie forward Martins Dzierkals has emerged as one of the top first-year playmakers for the Bears this season. The 2015 Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick capped the scoring in Orlando's 6-0 win on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta. More importantly, the Solar Bears are 9-0-0-0 in games in which Dzierkals has lit the lamp.

Perry Approaching 100th with Solar Bears

Forward Joe Perry - one of Orlando's alternate captains - has battled through an injury-plagued first half of the season, but since his return to the lineup on Dec. 15 at Norfolk, the fourth-year pro has recorded 14 points (7g-7a) and a +4 over his last 21 games for the Solar Bears, including a goal in Saturday's game at South Carolina. With 70 points (42g-28a) in 98 career games with Orlando, Perry only needs one point to pass Johnny McInnis for sole possession of ninth on the franchise all-time scoring list.

TEAM LEADERS:

Points - Joshua Winquist (42)

Goals - Hunter Fejes (22)

Assists - Joshua Winquist (25)

Shots - Hunter Fejes (168)

+/- - Chris Crane & Tayler Thompson (+5)

PIM - Mike Monfredo (84)

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

Drake Berehowsky - Needs 1 win to tie Vince Williams for most career wins by an ECHL Solar Bears head coach

Joe Perry - Needs 1 point to take sole possession of ninth in all-time franchise scoring

Kale Kerbashian - Needs 2 points for 250 career pro points

EYE ON THE MARLIES:

Jean Dupuy (2017-18) - Dupuy appeared in one game for the Marlies last week, a 4-2 win at Rochester on Friday.

Alex Gudbranson (2017-18) - Gudbranson played his first two AHL games of the season for Toronto on Friday and Saturday, recording a cumulative +3 on the weekend.

Garret Sparks (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) - Sparks made 26 saves for the Marlies in the team's 4-2 win on Friday at Rochester.

