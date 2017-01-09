Solar Bears Weekly Report: January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their seven-game road trip when they head north of the 49th parallel to take on the Alaska Aces for the first time in their history this week at Sullivan Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. This week's slate of games are the last contests for Orlando before the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

THIS WEEK:

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - 11:15 p.m. ET

Sullivan Arena - Anchorage, Alaska

Orlando Solar Bears at Alaska Aces

Friday, Jan. 13 - 11:15 p.m. ET

Sullivan Arena - Anchorage, Alaska

Orlando Solar Bears at Alaska Aces

Saturday, Jan. 14 - 11:15 p.m. ET

Sullivan Arena - Anchorage, Alaska

Orlando Solar Bears at Alaska Aces

***BROADCAST NOTE***

Radio broadcasts of this week's games will be carried on Alaska station 103.7 FM / 750 AM KFQD. Video webcasts of this week's games are still available on ECHL.TV.

Orlando

18-12-4-2, 42 points

3rd place, South Division

Alaska Aces

19-9-1-4, 43 points

4th place, Mountain Division

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-1

Tuesday, Jan. 3 - Manchester 4, Orlando 3 (SO)

The Solar Bears picked up a standings point in the third straight game, as Alex Gacek opened the scoring in the second period with his first since joining the Solar Bears. Manchester scored two goals in the frame to take a 2-1 lead into the third period, when Brenden Miller and Gacek scored to put Orlando ahead again. Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman tied the game at 3-3, and Derek Arnold scored the shootout-winning tally in the eighth round.

Friday, Jan. 6 - Orlando 4, Colorado 3

After the Eagles took 3-1 lead in the third period, the Solar Bears scored three goals in under six minutes to take control. Brenden Miller scored the game-winning goal on the power play, while Nikolas Brouillard, Austin Block and Eric Faille recorded multi-point efforts as Orlando surrendered a season-low 21 shots against.

Saturday, Jan. 7 - Colorado 5, Orlando 2

Colorado scored just 35 seconds into the game and went 2-for-4 on the power play, while Brenden Miller and Eric Baier chipped in goals as Orlando saw its four-game point streak come to an end.

Sunday, Jan. 8 - Colorado 5, Orlando 1

The Solar Bears saw their weekend series come to a close with a loss to the Eagles. Despite Darik Angeli giving Orlando a 1-0 lead in the second period, Colorado reeled off five straight over the remainder of regulation, and Orlando received 57 minutes in penalties over the course of the game.

BEAR TRACKS:

Journey to the Last Frontier

This week's trip to Alaska represents the farthest that the Solar Bears have traveled, as the ECHL Mileage Chart indicates that Anchorage is 4,713 miles away from Orlando.

Familiar Faces

Joe Perry began the 2015-16 campaign with the Aces before being dealt to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for former Solar Bears forward Peter Sivak (2014-15), who returned to Alaska this season. Both players have been lighting the lamp for their respective clubs this season, as Sivak leads the league with 25 goals, while Perry holds the lead for Orlando with 18.

Shorthanded Specialists

Darik Angeli's first goal in a Solar Bears uniform on Sunday was also Orlando's ninth shorthanded goal of the season; Orlando is tied with Fort Wayne for the league lead in shorthanded goals.

First Period Suits Bears

Orlando currently leads the ECHL with 42 goals scored in the first period. The Solar Bears also hold the largest differential between goals scored and allowed in the first period, with a +17, five more than second place Fort Wayne. Orlando has also recorded more shots on goal than any other team in the first period (454), and possesses the highest average of shots on goal in the opening stanza (12.61) as well.

EYE ON THE AHL:

Tony Cameranesi - Following his New Year's Day recall to the Toronto Marlies, the rookie forward recorded his first point in the AHL this season on Saturday, registering an assist in Toronto's 5-0 blanking of the Rochester Americans. Former Solar Bears goaltender Garret Sparks made 24 saves for the shutout. Taylor Doherty - after signing a PTO last week with the Providence Bruins, the veteran defenseman got into three games, and racked up 17 penalty minutes on Saturday in the Bruins' 4-1 win at Springfield. Brett Findlay - Findlay got into his first game action with the Marlies since Dec. 30 on Sunday, logging three shots on goal in Toronto's 4-3 OT loss to Rochester. Ethan Werek - The forward returned to the Texas Stars lineup and recorded an assist in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in the Stars' weekend battle with the Cleveland Monsters. PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

The Solar Bears do not have any practices at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den this week.

Practice locations and times are subject to change

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions held at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, the official training facility of the Solar Bears. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

