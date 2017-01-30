Solar Bears Weekly Report: January 30, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears complete a five-game homestand at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center this week when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a pair of divisional games on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Greenville has come on strong over the last several weeks, as Orlando's opponent has jumped into second place in a tightly-contested South Division and is riding a six-game unbeaten in regulation streak (5-0-1-0).

THIS WEEK:

Thursday, Feb. 2 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers during Thursday's game throughout the Amway Center.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Ferg's Depot on Church Street - Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs . If Orlando scores the first goal of the game, fans can bring their tickets to Ferg's after the game to receive a free special Solar Bears appetizer with the purchase of a beverage.

Saturday, Feb. 4 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Promotion: First Responders Appreciation Night - The fifth annual Guns n' Hoses game features the Central Florida Enforcers police hockey team against the Orange County Fire Rescue hockey team at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center beginning at 2 p.m. The Central Florida Enforcers are raising money through ticket sales for C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police Survivors) while the Orange County Fire are raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation to assist children with cancer. These charities will also be the beneficiaries of the 50/50 raffle proceeds.

Fans who purchase tickets to the game between the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. will receive complimentary access to the Guns n' Hoses charity game at 2 p.m.

Fans can support the teams and their respective charities by purchasing tickets through the following links. A portion of the ticket proceeds collected through the links below will be donated directly back to C.O.P.S. and the St. Baldrick's Foundation:

CENTRAL FLORIDA ENFORCERS - http://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/enforcers ORANGE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE - http://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/OCFire Orlando

21-15-5-2, 49 points

4th place, South Division

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

23-16-3-1, 50 points

2nd place, South Division

LAST WEEK: 1-0-1-0

Thursday, Jan. 26 - Orlando 4, Allen 3 SO

Alex Gacek scored twice and Mason Marchment found the back of the net once in regulation, and both would add goals in the shootout as Orlando scored in each of the three rounds to earn its first shootout win of the season in the team's first-ever meeting with the Allen Americans.

Sunday, Jan. 29 - Allen 5, Orlando 4 OT

Orlando jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Americans closed the gap towards the end of the frame, before Chris Crane put the Solar Bears ahead 3-2. Brenden Miller added a power-play goal in the second period, but the Americans scored to tie the game in the third period, and Eric Roy netted the overtime winner.

BEAR TRACKS:

Solar Bears Begin Run of 15 Straight Divisional Games

The next several weeks should certainly help solidify Orlando's positioning in the South Division, as the Solar Bears will play 15 consecutive games within their division from Feb. 2 - March 4. Orlando holds an 11-11-2-1 (.500) record in divisional matchups this season. A breakdown of Orlando's upcoming opponents over the next 15 games is as follows:

Atlanta: 4 games - 3 home, 1 road Florida: 1 game - 1 road Greenville: 6 games - 4 home, 2 road Norfolk: 3 games - 3 home South Carolina: 1 game - 1 road Solar Bears Led by Gacek in January

Rookie forward Alex Gacek enjoyed a productive month for the Solar Bears, as he led Orlando with 14 points (8g-6a) in 10 games.

Crane Enjoys Season-High in Points

Chris Crane had his finest offensive outing of the season with a three-point effort on Sunday, matching his season-high of two goals and tacking on an assist. The former San Jose Sharks draft pick has six points (3g-3a) over his last seven games for Orlando.

Fast Starts Continue to Drive Success for Solar Bears

Orlando's first period goal differential of +16 is the largest positive differential in the entire league, and the Solar Bears continue to lead the ECHL with 52 goals scored in the first period. Furthermore, Orlando has been the first team to get on the board 28 times this season, also tops in the league.

EYE ON THE AHL:

Tony Cameranesi - Cameranesi logged an assist in Friday's 5-3 win for Toronto at St. John's. Taylor Doherty - It was a quiet week for Doherty, as he appeared in Providence's 1-0 overtime loss at Bridgeport but did not have an impact on the box score. Eric Faille - Faille's managed three shots on goal in his only game with the Marlies last week, a 4-0 blanking of the IceCaps on Saturday. Brett Findlay - Findlay dished out two assists on Saturday for the Marlies. Ethan Werek - Werek's hard work with the Texas Stars has paid off, as Texas' management signed the forward to a full-fledged standard player contract on Tuesday. Werek picked up an assist and was an even plus-minus in three games for the Stars last week. PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Jan. 30 - OFF DAY

Tuesday, Jan. 31 - 10-11:30 a.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Wednesday, Feb. 1 - 10-11:30 a.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Thursday, Feb. 2 - Gameday skate at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Friday, Feb. 3 - 10-11:30 a.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Practice locations and times are subject to change

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions held at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, the official training facility of the Solar Bears. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

APP:

The Solar Bears mobile app, presented by BB&T, gives Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices .

ON THE AIR:

Orlandosolarbearshockey.com is now the broadcast home of the Solar Bears via the Mixlr streaming service. Radio broadcasts of Solar Bears games can be streamed online for free on any PC or mobile device. Pay-per-view video webcasts of all Solar Bears games are also available at ECHL.TV .

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

