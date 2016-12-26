Solar Bears Weekly Report: December 26, 2016

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return from the holiday break with three home games this week, starting with another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series battle against the Florida Everblades on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and then a pair of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31.

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

Friday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, Dec. 31 - 4 p.m.

ARS.com Rink at Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Orlando

17-9-3-0, 37 points

1st place, South Division

Florida Everblades

17-6-1-2, 35 points

2nd place, South Division

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

15-11-2-0, 32 points

3rd place, South Division

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Florida 5, Orlando 2

Brett Findlay opened the scoring in the first period, but the Everblades scored two quick goals midway through the frame to take a 2-1 lead. Connor Gaarder netted his first goal in his first game for Orlando to tie the score late in the first, but Florida scored three goals in the third period to pull away with the 5-2 victory.

Thursday, Dec. 22 - Orlando 4, Florida 2

Joe Perry scored two goals for Orlando and Nikolas Brouillard added his second of the season against the Everblades to give the Solar Bears an initial 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period. Brant Harris closed the gap with two power-play goals, but Ryan Massa finished the night with a franchise-record 57 saves and Eric Faille added the insurance goal for the Solar Bears to retake first place in the South Division.

BEAR TRACKS:

Solar Bears Off to Best Start at Holiday Break

There can be no doubt that the Solar Bears, currently holding down first place in the ECHL's South Division, are off to their best start in their five seasons in the league at the holiday break. Although the number of games Orlando had played by that point varies from season to season, through 29 games the Solar Bears have posted their largest wins and points totals in their history.

Sharpshooter

As of today Joe Perry is tied with Allen's Chad Costello and Brampton's David Vallorani for fourth in the league in goal scoring with 17. He is now only 10 goals behind Mickey Lang for the team single-season record (Lang lit the lamp 27 times in 37 games with Orlando after being acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a mid-season trade during the 2013-14 campaign, when he was named league MVP).

Massa Hits Double Digit Wins

With his victory over Florida last Thursday, Ryan Massa reached 10 wins in only his 16th appearance of the season; last year it took Massa until his 19th appearance to reach 10 wins, and that did not occur until the middle of January.

Manderson Leading Forwards in Plus-Minus

Denver Manderson exits the holiday break with a +18, the most among any forward in the ECHL, and tied for third in the league behind only Manchester's Justin Agosta (+21) and Fort Wayne's Cody Sol (+19). The alternate captain is only two points away from reaching 100 in his career with Orlando.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Dec. 26 - 7:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Tuesday, Dec. 27 - gameday skate at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Wednesday, Dec. 28 - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Thursday, Dec. 29 - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - RDV Sportsplex Ice Den

Friday, Dec. 30 - gameday skate at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Practice locations and times are subject to change

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions held at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, the official training facility of the Solar Bears. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 7 p.m. - the Solar Bears rematch with the Florida Everblades in another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game Coors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Friday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m. - Fans can purchase BOGO tickets for this game at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coors Coors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Dec. 31 - 4 p.m. - Fans can purchase BOGO tickets for this game at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coors

NEW APP:

The Solar Bears have released a brand-new mobile app, presented by BB&T, giving Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The new app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices .

ON THE AIR:

Orlandosolarbearshockey.com is now the broadcast home of the Solar Bears via the Mixlr streaming service. Radio broadcasts of Solar Bears games can be streamed online for free on any PC or mobile device. Pay-per-view video webcasts of all Solar Bears games are also available at ECHL.TV .

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com . Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com .

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook, and Twitter ( @OrlandoHockey ) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey .

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers, and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/groups .

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop .

For up-to-the-minute alerts follow us:

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.