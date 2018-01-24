Solar Bears Weekly Highlights - Florida 3, Orlando 2 (OT)

News Release

Saturday, Jan. 20 - After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Solar Bears received two power-play goals from Chris Crane to force overtime and earn a point, but Stephen MacAulay would eventually provide the game-winner for Florida in the extra frame. Orlando\'s Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision, entertained a crowd of 8,524 at the Amway Center, the second-largest home crowd of the season for the Solar Bears.

Sunday, Jan. 21 - Orlando 5, Florida 3 Chris LeBlanc scored 1:29 into the game and the Solar Bears never trailed from there, as J.J. Piccinich scored twice, while Max Novak dished out three helpers and Mackenzie Skapski made 36 saves and Orlando picked up its second victory of the season over Florida.

BEAR TRACKS: After only posting one assist through Orlando\'s first six games in the month of January, J.J. Piccinich enjoyed a productive weekend for the Solar Bears. The forward notched two assists on Saturday and added three points, including the game-winning tally, in Sunday\'s win over Florida. The 2014 third-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs is one of two rookies this season to net multiple game-winning goals for Orlando, along with Martins Dzierkals.

The Solar Bears have recently enjoyed strong play from both of their netminders. In his last five appearances, goaltender Mackenzie Skapski has put up a 4-1-0 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with one shutout. Cal Heeter has also been impressive for Orlando, going 3-1-1 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

The Solar Bears enter the week with the fourth-highest shots per game average in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has averaged 33.39 shots for per game - the Solar Bears have posted a 7-10-2-1 record when out-shooting their opponents.

Chris LeBlanc\'s goal opened the scoring in Sunday\'s 5-3 win over Florida and was the Winthrop, Mass. native\'s ninth goal of the season, tying him for the team rookie goal-scoring lead. Although there are several players ahead of LeBlanc in the team points race, the forward has been providing clutch offense for the Solar Bears - the team is 6-0-1-1 when he scores a goal, and 8-0-1-1 when he registers a point.

Orlando has been highly effective in closing out games on the road this season. The Solar Bears are 7-0-0-0 when leading after two periods in away games this season - they are only one of three to have at least seven wins and no losses when leading after two on the road.

TEAM LEADERS: Points - Joshua Winquist (38) Goals - Hunter Fejes (20) Assists - Joshua Winquist (24) Shots - Hunter Fejes (152) +/- - Chris Crane (+7) PIM - Mike Monfredo (71)

UPCOMING MILESTONES: Joe Perry - Needs 3 games for 200 career pro games Drake Berehowsky - Needs 3 wins to tie Vince Williams for most career wins by an ECHL Solar Bears head coach

EYE ON THE MARLIES: Jean Dupuy (2017-18) - Scored his first AHL goal of the season for Toronto in a 3-0 win at Binghamton on Saturday. Dupuy also skated in Sunday\'s 1-0 shootout loss at Bridgeport. Mason Marchment (2016-17) - Skated in two games last week for Orlando\'s AHL affiliate; picked up assist in Toronto\'s 4-1 win at Syracuse on Friday. Garret Sparks (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) - Sparks made 28 saves in the Marlies\' 4-1 win at Syracuse and stopped all 31 shots he faced in regulation and overtime to earn a shutout before Toronto fell to Bridgeport in a 1-0 shootout decision on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT HOME GAMES: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Wednesday, Feb. 7 - 7 p.m. - Wawa Sunshine Cup Series Game Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Friday, Feb. 9 - 7 p.m. Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Sunday, Feb. 11 - 9:30 a.m. - Special 9:30 a.m. start / Breakfast with the Bears / FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

