Solar Bears Top Americans in Thrilling 4-3 Shootout Win

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (21-15-4-2) came away with their first shootout victory of the season as they topped the back-to-back defending Kelly Cup champion Allen Americans (26-15-2-2) by a 4-3 score on Thursday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Click here for the box score.

Mason Marchment opened the scoring for Orlando in the first period after Darik Angeli's wrap-around attempt at the blocker side of Jamie Murray bounced out toward the top of the crease, allowing Marchment to shovel the puck into the net at 14:33.

Alex Gacek gave the Solar Bears a 2-0 lead when Joe Perry made his way down the left side and snapped a shot that deflected off of Murray's blocker, providing Gacek with the opportunity to fire the rebound past the goaltender at 17:46.

Greger Hanson got Allen on the board in the second period when he redirected a centering feed from Chad Costello over the shoulder of Ryan Massa at 7:45.

Hanson then tallied his second of the game during a 5-on-3 Americans power play, as Costello sent a cross-ice pass through the crease, and Hanson jammed the puck into the net at the back door at 17:27.

Gacek recorded his second of the night in the third period when Ty Stanton made his way toward the net at the right circle only to have Murray poke the puck away, but Gacek pounced on the loose puck and fired it past the goalie at 6:24 to give Orlando a 3-2 edge.

Nikolas Brouillard had a chance to extend the lead to two goals when he teamed up with Patrick Watling for a 2-on-0 break, but as Watling slid a pass to Brouillard at his right, Murray managed went post-to-post to make a brilliant glove save at 11:45.

The Americans scored again on the power play to make it 3-3 when Costello dished the puck at the slot to Eric Roy, who fired it past Massa at 15:50.

At the end of regulation, the game went to overtime, but neither team found the back of the net, sending the contest to a shootout.

After the Solar Bears elected to shoot first, Austin Block and Gacek scored in the first two rounds, giving Massa a chance to win the game, but Hanson converted for Allen, giving Marchment a chance to play the role of hero for Orlando in the third round - the forward confidently skated in on Murray before picking up speed and snapped a shot past the goaltender to secure the victory.

Massa picked up the win with 22 saves on 25 shots against; Murray took the shootout loss with 43 stops on 46 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Alex Gacek - ORL

2) Greger Hanson - ALN

3) Ty Stanton - ORL

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1:30 p.m. - UCF vs. UF game following Solar Bears gameSolar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Thursday, Feb. 2 - 7 p.m. Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Feb. 4 - 7 p.m. - Guns n' Hoses charity game between Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue at 2 p.m.

S ingle-game tickets are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com. Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com.

The Solar Bears mobile app, presented by BB&T, gives Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.