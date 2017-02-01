Solar Bears to Host Youth Street Hockey Tournaments

The Orlando Solar Bears will host two Street Hockey Tournaments in March, presented by the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye and the Orlando Ball Hockey League. The Street Hockey tournament for the 8-10 year-old age group will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 11 a.m., prior to the Solar Bears game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 5-7 year-old age group tournament will be held on Sunday, March 12th at 8 a.m., prior to the Solar Bears game that afternoon against the Utah Grizzlies. The tournaments will be played on Church Street right in front of the Amway Center, in the Solar Bears' brand-new inflatable street hockey rink.

Each team may be comprised of 10 children, including at least one goaltender. Children will be required to have the following equipment to participate: sneakers, a full-caged helmet and a hockey stick.

Register your team today by calling (407) 951-8200. The entry price is $250 per team and will include the following:

Team entry into Solar Bears Youth Street Hockey Tournament, with a guarantee of three games 10 tickets to Orlando Solar Bears game following your team's tournament Each player will receive the official tournament t-shirt (to be used as a jersey for the games) Orlando Solar Bears gift per ticket Free Jeremiah's Ice Sweet Treat per child Post-Game autograph session with Orlando Solar Bears players

Individual sign-ups will also be accepted at a rate of $35 per child; children will be placed accordingly with a team in their age group.

Additional details for the tournament can be found below:

Games will consist of two eight-minute periods, with a two-minute intermission in between periods The clock will run continuously until the last minute of the second period If the game is tied after two periods, a sudden-death shootout will occur (first team to score while the other does not) All penalties will result in a penalty shot No offsides or icing

Additional rules will be released prior to the tournament.

For more information or to register your team for the event, call (407) 951-8200 today.

