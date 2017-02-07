Solar Bears to Host Legal Night on Thursday, February 16

The Orlando Solar Bears have teamed up with the Florida Bar Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section to present the team's Legal Night on Thursday, Feb. 16, prior to the Solar Bears game against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Legal Night will provide attendees with two general credit hours and one ethics hour (Continuing Legal Education Course No. 2497R) and feature a panel led by Keynote Speaker Gordon Kirke, Q.C. Kirke has been a sports lawyer for over 30 years, and his clients have included the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Indianapolis Colts and Toronto Argonauts. He is chief counsel to the Canadian Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League.

The panel will also include Solar Bears Chairman & CEO Joe Haleski and Solar Bears President & In-house Counsel, Chris Heller.

Topics of discussion during the evening will include:

Business ethics of sports ownershipImportance of professional sports in Central FloridaCollective bargaining and contract law for playersRelationships between the NHL, AHL and ECHL affiliate teams Check-in for the event begins at 4 p.m., with the Legal Night Panel getting underway at 4:15 p.m. Following the discussion panel, attendees are invited for a pre-game party at Ferg's Depot on Church Street, which includes complimentary hors d'oeuvres, before returning to the Amway Center for the 7 p.m. Solar Bears game. Following the conclusion of the game, all attendees are invited to participate in a post-game on-ice photo on the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Pre-registration for this event is open until Sunday, Feb. 12, and is open to EASL members for $75; non-EASL members can pre-register for the event for $99, and will automatically gain membership in EASL. On-site registration includes an additional $10 fee.

Any interested parties should contact Solar Bears group sales account manager Dylan Tell at (407) 851-8200 x117 or via email at dtell@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

