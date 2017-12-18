Solar Bears Thrash Admirals for 7-2 Win

News Release

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-12-4-0) erupted for three goals in the first period and never looked back as they roared to a 7-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals (8-17-1-0) on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Solar Bears were paced by a three-point performance from Joshua Winquist (2g-1a) in the third period, as the visitors recorded a pair of power-play goals in a 29-second span to put the game out of reach for Norfolk.

SCORING SUMMARY

Orlando: Michael Turner (Tayler Thompson, Darryl Bootland), Kristian Pospisil (J.C. Campagna, Sam Jardine), Max Novak (Joe Perry), Aleksandr Mikulovich (Campagna, Nolan Valleau), Joshua Winquist [PP] (Valleau, Novak), Chris LeBlanc [PP] (Winquist), Winquist

Goaltender: Cal Heeter (42/44)

Norfolk: Grant Besse (Don Olivieri), Tommy Schutt [SH] (Jordan Abt, Domenic Alberga)

Goaltender: Ty Reichenbach (7/10), Jamie Murray (27/31)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Michael Turner opened the scoring for Orlando just 16 seconds into the contest when he knocked in a Darryl Bootland rebound past Ty Reichenbach for his second of the season. Darryl Bootland earned the primary assist on Turner\'s goal for his second assist and third point of the season. The veteran also dropped the gloves with Norfolk\'s Max Cook at 15:17 of the third period. Tayler Thompson picked up the secondary assist on Turner\'s goal, lobbing the puck to Bootland from the defensive zone. Kristian Pospisil made the score 2-0 when he drove towards the net and tipped J.C. Campagna\'s shot from the right circle past Reichenbach at 7:23 of the first period. The goal was the rookie\'s eighth of the season. J.C. Campagna enjoyed a two-assist performance, setting up the goals from Pospisil and Aleksandr Mikulovich. The rookie now has three assists in his last two games. Sam Jardine earned the secondary assist on Pospisil\'s goal. Max Novak became the first Solar Bears player this season to reach double-digit goals when he buried his 10th at 8:33 of the first to chase Reichenbach from the Norfolk net. Novak later picked up an assist on Joshua Winquist\'s power-play goal, giving him consecutive games with both a goal and an assist. Joe Perry created the rebound opportunity for Novak\'s goal and earned the assist to establish a two-game point streak (1g-1a). Aleksandr Mikulovich made his return to the lineup after sitting out the previous five games and tallied his second goal of the season at 7:12 of the second period to give Orlando a 4-0 lead when he cranked a shot from the high slot past Jamie Murray. Nolan Valleau had a two-assist evening, extending his point streak to three games (1g-3a) by helping set up Mikulovich\'s goal and Joshua Winquist\'s first goal of the evening. Joshua Winquist factored into all three Solar Bears goals in the third period, tallying his seventh and eighth goals at 8:12 and 18:40 respectively, while assisting on Chris LeBlanc\'s power-play tally. Winquist\'s first goal came during a 5-on-3 power play, as the forward snapped a shot from the right circle past Murray. Winquist capped the scoring when his centering attempt to Sam Jardine deflected off the skate of T.J. Melancon and into the Admirals net. For Winquist, the game marked his first multi-goal performance of the season. Chris LeBlanc netted Orlando\'s second power-play goal at 8:41 of the third period for his sixth goal of the season to make the score 6-2 after he jammed in a pass from Winquist at the crease. Cal Heeter picked up his eighth win of the season for the Solar Bears to improve to 8-6-2, making a season-high 42-saves on 44 shots against.

NOTABLES

The Solar Bears concluded their season-high 10-game road trip with a 5-4-1-0 record (.550 win percentage). Orlando is 9-4-2-0 (.667 win percentage) over its last 15 games. With the win, the Solar Bears now have the same number of points (26) as the fourth-place Atlanta Gladiators. Orlando\'s three goals in the first period represent a new season-high for goals in the opening stanza, surpassing the previous mark of two, which had already occurred six times this season. The seven goals scored by the Solar Bears matched the season-high originally set on Nov. 19 at Greenville, and the five-goal margin of victory set a new season-high for Orlando. Orlando allowed a season-high 44 shots against to Norfolk. The Solar Bears went 2-for-7 on the power play, and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Winquist led Orlando with six shots on goal. The Solar Bears are back at home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS

1) Joshua Winquist - ORL

2) Max Novak - ORL

3) Grant Besse - NOR

